You'll Find Over A Dozen Flavors Of Beef Jerky At This Beloved Gas Station Chain

Imagine you're on a road trip and you're in severe need of some extra protein after long hours of driving. You notice that you're running a bit low on gas, but you're in luck: there's a station not so far away. You get off the highway and awaiting you is no ordinary gas station: it's a Buc-ee's, one of the only places you'll be able to find both fuel and an extraordinary selection of curated beef jerky.

Buc-ee's is known for many things beyond being a large gas station. Sure, they've got seemingly endless rows of fuel pumps. But inside the store, you'll find an immense collection of different items: from fresh brisket to a savory Czech pastry, and over a dozen different flavor varieties of beef jerky. The selection is wide enough so that pretty much anyone can find something that appeals to them — as long as they're not vegan, that is.

The flavor selection of Buc-ee's beef jerky is genuinely something to behold. From the standard peppered jerky and teriyaki flavors to more unique flavors like cherry maple, ghost pepper, and bohemian garlic, trying to choose just one type can be overwhelming for a first-timer. They've even got some peppered turkey jerky for anyone who might not be quite as fond of red meat, but still wants the protein boost and distinct flavors.