You'll Find Over A Dozen Flavors Of Beef Jerky At This Beloved Gas Station Chain
Imagine you're on a road trip and you're in severe need of some extra protein after long hours of driving. You notice that you're running a bit low on gas, but you're in luck: there's a station not so far away. You get off the highway and awaiting you is no ordinary gas station: it's a Buc-ee's, one of the only places you'll be able to find both fuel and an extraordinary selection of curated beef jerky.
Buc-ee's is known for many things beyond being a large gas station. Sure, they've got seemingly endless rows of fuel pumps. But inside the store, you'll find an immense collection of different items: from fresh brisket to a savory Czech pastry, and over a dozen different flavor varieties of beef jerky. The selection is wide enough so that pretty much anyone can find something that appeals to them — as long as they're not vegan, that is.
The flavor selection of Buc-ee's beef jerky is genuinely something to behold. From the standard peppered jerky and teriyaki flavors to more unique flavors like cherry maple, ghost pepper, and bohemian garlic, trying to choose just one type can be overwhelming for a first-timer. They've even got some peppered turkey jerky for anyone who might not be quite as fond of red meat, but still wants the protein boost and distinct flavors.
What else can you eat at Buc-ee's?
While the selection of jerky at Buc-ee's is expansive, there is plenty more to indulge in at the gas station chain. One of the most well-known foods to get at Buc-ee's is the brisket sandwich, which you'll notice almost as soon as you walk in. It's made fresh every day starting at 11:30 a.m., when Buc-ee's switches from breakfast to lunch, and it is in clear view of anyone who enters the store. If you stand by and wait long enough, you'll be greeted with echoed shouts of "sauce on the board" that will leave your mouth watering for a sandwich of your own.
If you're looking for something sweet rather than savory, Buc-ee's also makes its fudge throughout the day in a variety of different flavors. While there are fewer types of fudge than there are jerky, there's still an impressive collection with flavors like cookies and cream, chocolate mint, and key lime. It might seem overwhelming to try to pick out a selection to take with you on the road, but it would be a mistake not to grab some while you're at Buc-ee's.
Finally, Buc-ee's also has options for anyone craving something a bit healthier than fudge, brisket, and jerky, but still with a sweet twist. You can get all sorts of glazed nuts — like pecans, almonds, and cashews — with a hefty coat of sugar, or opt for a plain bag of nuts depending on your mood. Better yet, nuts are a great source of unsaturated fats and fiber per the Mayo Clinic — which means they'll help you feel fuller for the rest of your drive. Regardless of what you're looking for during your stop, it's almost a guarantee that you won't leave disappointed.