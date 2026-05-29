This Iconic Gas Station Sells Its Own Hot Sauce Collection
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There are gas stations, and then there's Buc-ee's, the Texas-born roadside phenomenon that rose in popularity over its massive stores, cult-favorite snacks, and buck-toothed beaver mascot. It's known for its variety of goods made under its own label, including the famed Beaver Nuggets, candy, barbecue, and baked goods. Among the souvenirs and snack aisles sits another house-made specialty: hot sauce.
Buc-ee's already had an extensive collection of other hot sauce brands, including Truff and Bravado, but this small line was its first step into the hot sauce market. The collection of 10 sauces ranges from mild and tangy to sweet and spicy, and one is made with one of the hottest peppers out there. Each touting the iconic Buc-ee's mascot label, the hot sauces come in bright orange, red, yellow, and green. One of the best parts? All of them are under $10.
You can buy these hot sauces individually or in a six-pack online on Amazon and third-party retailers, and in Buc-ee's stores, though selection will vary. Part of the appeal is the hunt when you venture into this food wonderland to see what awaits. There are some rumors that the hot sauce line may be discontinued, so a road trip to stock up may be in order, just in case.
The spiciest souvenir at Buc–ee's
It's unclear how long Buc-ee's has been heating up the hot sauce game, but it offers something for everyone, from the occasional spicy seeker to the extreme-heat fanatic. The vinegar-based sauces include Dill Pickle Jalapeño, Sweet & Spicy Ghost Pepper, Peach Habanero, Taco Reaper, Scorpion Pepper, Carolina Reaper, 7-Pot Primo Pepper, Pineapple Habanero, Hot Cheddar, and Dill Pickle Reaper. All 5-ounce bottles are gluten-free and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives.
The Dill Pickle Jalapeño flavor is considered a medium-heat sauce that combines a tangy pickle punch with a touch of heat from the jalapeños. The Pineapple Habanero is also a medium-spiced sauce that combines sweet and spicy notes. Buc-ee's describes its 7-Pot Primo Pepper sauce as "fiery hot" as it's made with one of the world's hottest peppers. The Hot Cheddar is made with cheddar cheese and a cayenne pepper puree. It's recommended for tacos and burgers.
Hot sauce lovers are seriously divided on this line. A thread on Reddit dedicated to the Buc-ee's hot sauce collection shows that some really like it, while others say to avoid it altogether. One user said, "7-pot is the GOAT," while another posted that heat seekers "...might as well get the variety pack from Costco." The Taco Reaper flavor was a favorite among this thread. On another thread, one Redditor said, "Both pickle sauces are magical." However, a common theme across both threads was that the sauces were "watery and overly vinegary."