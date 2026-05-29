This Iconic Gas Station Sells Its Own Hot Sauce Collection

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There are gas stations, and then there's Buc-ee's, the Texas-born roadside phenomenon that rose in popularity over its massive stores, cult-favorite snacks, and buck-toothed beaver mascot. It's known for its variety of goods made under its own label, including the famed Beaver Nuggets, candy, barbecue, and baked goods. Among the souvenirs and snack aisles sits another house-made specialty: hot sauce.

Buc-ee's already had an extensive collection of other hot sauce brands, including Truff and Bravado, but this small line was its first step into the hot sauce market. The collection of 10 sauces ranges from mild and tangy to sweet and spicy, and one is made with one of the hottest peppers out there. Each touting the iconic Buc-ee's mascot label, the hot sauces come in bright orange, red, yellow, and green. One of the best parts? All of them are under $10.

You can buy these hot sauces individually or in a six-pack online on Amazon and third-party retailers, and in Buc-ee's stores, though selection will vary. Part of the appeal is the hunt when you venture into this food wonderland to see what awaits. There are some rumors that the hot sauce line may be discontinued, so a road trip to stock up may be in order, just in case.