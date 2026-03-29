9 Gas Station Food Red Flags You Should Never Ignore

Gas station food is not without its risks. When you're midway through a long journey, and you just need something hot, quick, and cheap, then the allure of a good gas station hot dog is almost unbelievably tempting. However, places that you fill up your tank aren't usually known for their gourmet cuisine, and things like food freshness and hygiene standards can sometimes be somewhat lacking. As a result, not only can the food you buy at gas stations not be that good, but it can also sometimes be unsafe. There's a reason why it has such a bad reputation, folks.

The good news, though, is that there are certain things you can look out for with gas station food that can reveal whether it's wise to eat or not. From visual clues that reveal whether the station you're in is on top of its cleanliness, to signs that the food's been sitting under the heat lamp for too long, to indicators that other people are avoiding the establishment's cuisine entirely: All of them can tell you if it's best to skip that corn dog in front of you. We spoke with Stafford Shurden, restaurateur, farmer, and prolific reviewer of gas station food around the country, and Amy Johnston, Extension Educator in Food Safety at University of Minnesota Extension, to get their expert takes on what red flags to look out for.