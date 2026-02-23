Duff Goldman's Love For This Sheetz Sandwich Knows No Bounds
Celebrity chefs are just like the rest of us. They have their fast food restaurants they can't get enough of, and when they go on road trips, they like to enjoy some of the best gas station food finds that America has to offer. For Duff Goldman, a baker known for his gravity-defying Charm City cakes, his go-to is at Sheetz, and it is none other than a meatball sub. Goldman's love for this handheld food is so well known that Sheetz once took to X to ask the community, "Do you think anyone likes our meatball subs more than @duffgoldman?"
What is it about a Sheetz meatball sandwich that makes it so beloved by the likes of someone with Goldman's cred? It should come as no surprise that someone who grew up in Sandwich, Massachusetts, and created the base of his meaty groom's cake for his own wedding as an homage to his wife Johnna's favorite meatball, would be a fan. The cookbook author revealed to Thrillist that it's all about the texture and the way the ingredients morph together. Goldman said, "I like the way the sauce melts into the bread, and it gets all saucy and doughy."
Need to know
If you want to experience a Sheetz meatball sub like Duff Goldman, there are a few things you should know. First, these babies are made to order. You can have it made as a sub, a sandwich, or a wrap. Your choice of bread ranges from a croissant to a bagel to a pretzel roll to flatbread to a traditional white or honey wheat sub. There is basically something for every sandwich lover. Your bread choice can also be toasted or not. And while Parmesan and provolone are the traditional cheeses for this Italian meal, there are plenty of other options if you want to get creative.
Additionally, you can add sauces or veggies to it if you so desire for an additional cost, but honestly, why would you? This sandwich comes in both half and full sizes. You can expect to pay about $6.49 for a 6-inch version of the meatball sub, or wait until National Meatball Day in March, when Sheetz has been known to offer it for 99 cents. That said, per the Reddit community, eating one of these can be a messy affair, so if you figure out how to eat it with your dignity still intact, let us know your secret.