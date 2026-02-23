Duff Goldman's Love For This Sheetz Sandwich Knows No Bounds

Celebrity chefs are just like the rest of us. They have their fast food restaurants they can't get enough of, and when they go on road trips, they like to enjoy some of the best gas station food finds that America has to offer. For Duff Goldman, a baker known for his gravity-defying Charm City cakes, his go-to is at Sheetz, and it is none other than a meatball sub. Goldman's love for this handheld food is so well known that Sheetz once took to X to ask the community, "Do you think anyone likes our meatball subs more than @duffgoldman?"

What is it about a Sheetz meatball sandwich that makes it so beloved by the likes of someone with Goldman's cred? It should come as no surprise that someone who grew up in Sandwich, Massachusetts, and created the base of his meaty groom's cake for his own wedding as an homage to his wife Johnna's favorite meatball, would be a fan. The cookbook author revealed to Thrillist that it's all about the texture and the way the ingredients morph together. Goldman said, "I like the way the sauce melts into the bread, and it gets all saucy and doughy."