8 Foods To Order At Wawa And 1 To Avoid

Wawa is a Pennsylvania convenience store chain that many people wish they could find everywhere — or, simply be as lucky as me, and reside in one of the several states with at least one location. Thus far, this growing list of states includes Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and (with just five locations) Alabama. Wawa is so amazing because it's so much more than a convenience store, with a robust offering of coffee drinks and a generous assortment of delicious foods. But whether you've visited a dozen times or are about to make your first visit, such an expansive menu can feel overwhelming when trying to figure out which Wawa foods to order.

If you're not sure what to order next time you head to Wawa, don't worry. You've come to the right place. Not only am I a Wawa enthusiast who has eaten at the chain more times than I could ever hope to count, but I also have a food industry background. This makes me uniquely qualified to help you judge which foods are worth ordering and which you're better off avoiding. Not surprisingly, based on the chain's great reputation, my taste test turned out a long list of must-order items that are sure to suit your preferences. That said, there's just one thing you'll want to avoid at all costs if you don't want your next trip to Wawa to be disappointing.