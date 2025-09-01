8 Gas Stations That Serve Fried Chicken That Will Make Your Mouth Water

Once limited to special occasions, fried chicken has become a cornerstone of casual American cuisine. It can be eaten hot or cold, served on a plate with sides, used as the star of a sandwich, or even stuffed into tacos. It can also be tricky to master, with improper preparation creating a too-greasy mess. But those who perfect their technique, avoiding common chicken-frying mistakes, are handsomely rewarded with crunchy, tender, golden-fried goodness.

The best fried chicken starts with quality ingredients, but that doesn't mean options are limited. Chefs have plenty to choose from in terms of seasonings, batter, and breading (try a blend of rice flour and cornstarch for extra-crispy fried chicken) and varying cultural influences have created a deliciously dizzying variety. Even if you prefer to sit back and let an expert fry your bird, you'll find yourself with decisions to make: Breast or thigh? Marinated or brined? Mild or spicy? One detail you don't have to consider, though, is the ambience of the place serving your meal. In fact, some of the most incredible fried chicken is sold in venues you'd never expect: gas stations.

With deep roots in Southern Black culture, fried chicken is among the best gas station foods you'll find, beloved for its portability and unfussy, grab-and-go appeal. From mom-and-pop shops to convenient chains, here are eight gas stations in the U.S. serving fried chicken that will (according to online reviews) make your mouth water from a mile away.