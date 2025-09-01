8 Gas Stations That Serve Fried Chicken That Will Make Your Mouth Water
Once limited to special occasions, fried chicken has become a cornerstone of casual American cuisine. It can be eaten hot or cold, served on a plate with sides, used as the star of a sandwich, or even stuffed into tacos. It can also be tricky to master, with improper preparation creating a too-greasy mess. But those who perfect their technique, avoiding common chicken-frying mistakes, are handsomely rewarded with crunchy, tender, golden-fried goodness.
The best fried chicken starts with quality ingredients, but that doesn't mean options are limited. Chefs have plenty to choose from in terms of seasonings, batter, and breading (try a blend of rice flour and cornstarch for extra-crispy fried chicken) and varying cultural influences have created a deliciously dizzying variety. Even if you prefer to sit back and let an expert fry your bird, you'll find yourself with decisions to make: Breast or thigh? Marinated or brined? Mild or spicy? One detail you don't have to consider, though, is the ambience of the place serving your meal. In fact, some of the most incredible fried chicken is sold in venues you'd never expect: gas stations.
With deep roots in Southern Black culture, fried chicken is among the best gas station foods you'll find, beloved for its portability and unfussy, grab-and-go appeal. From mom-and-pop shops to convenient chains, here are eight gas stations in the U.S. serving fried chicken that will (according to online reviews) make your mouth water from a mile away.
1. Key's Fuel Mart (New Orleans, LA)
When YouTube star @JoshuaWeissman posted about the fried chicken at Key's Fuel Mart in New Orleans, declaring it the second best in the U.S., it unlocked core memories for many of his fans. "I am obsessed with American gas stations," commented @TanisMercer. "Some of the tastiest surprises ever!" Others agreed, sharing their own experiences with delicious gas station fried chicken at Key's and elsewhere. "I'm blown away ur reviewing my favorite food," @rstuff1605 commented.
While Key's Fuel Mart may not be well known outside of the Tremé neighborhood, NOLA foodies in the know consider it a go-to, no-frills stop for Southern classics such as fried seafood platters and po-boys. But the real star is the fried chicken, golden and crispy, available by the piece or as part of a combo. According to online reviews, it's worth making a pit stop for.
On Yelp, one local diner raves about the perfectly seasoned breading and juicy meat, calling the place "a bit sketchy to go to at night, but they are the ABSOLUTE BEST in gas station fried chicken. Holy moly, it's delicious!" Another Yelper admits: "This chicken was so good, I went back on my way out and drove 16 pieces 8 hours back home." We can only imagine how good the interior of that person's car smelled.
2. Georgetown Shell Chicken & Deli (Seattle, WA)
It may not be in the American South, but when it comes to gas station fried chicken, Seattle's doing something right. That "something" is, according to many residents, the Shell station at the corner of Corson and Michigan. There you'll find the Georgetown Shell Chicken & Deli, home to beloved menu items such as chicken crispitos, barbecue burritos, skewers, soft serve ice cream, and what one reviewer on Google calls "the best 2am fried chicken."
The Georgetown Shell has little to no internet presence, making details on this intriguing fried chicken hard to find. That's no surprise; it is a gas station after all. Thankfully, we've got plenty of fan reviews to go by, and many of them agree that this is a worthy stop. Keep scrolling on Google, and you'll find more than one customer use the word "excellent" to describe the flavor. One even said: "Best chicken tenders in Seattle, hands down, no competition." Meanwhile, over on Threads, a comment by @cassandrarice urging friends to try it received a reply from user @jonjonwa saying: "YES that chicken is the best fried chicken in town!" And before you're tempted to call it a hidden gem due to its unexpected location, heed the Redditer who wrote: "It's one of the most hyped up gas station food spots in all of the PNW. I've had the fried chicken a couple times. It's good ... for a gas station, it's excellent."
3. 4 Corners Chevron (Oxford, MS)
Of all the Chevron stations in all the states, none is loved like this one in a Mississippi college town. On any given night, you'll find the place packed with students and other locals. But they're not there for gas, or even for common snacks like beef jerky and chips. They're there for the fried chicken on a stick.
The famous fried chicken skewers served at 4 Corners Chevron in Oxford are less like KFC and more like what you'd expect from a county fair. They feature cubes of chicken breast, slices of onion and bell pepper, and sometimes potato. They're battered and deep-fried to golden perfection, wrapped in wax paper, and devoured by hordes of hungry fans, some of whom will drive several hours just to try the savory treat.
One Google reviewer says: "Meat was super juicy, tasty, and they give you big pieces as well. ... Worth the visit just for this treat." On Yelp, meanwhile, the customers get more poetic, with one proclaiming: "I love chicken on a stick more than my girlfriend ... Chicken on a stick is your friend you haven't seen in years ... I miss you and love you." If that doesn't make you want to try it, we don't know what will.
4. Melbourne Beach Exxon (Melbourne Beach, FL)
Housed within the Melbourne Beach Exxon station, The Beach Stop is (as its name implies) a popular stop on the way to the beach. Along with snacks and sundries, sun-seeking Floridian foodies swing by for local fare like Kermit's Key Lime pies, Wagyu smash burgers, and golden fried chicken. Those last two are made to order by Got Smashed, the onsite eatery formerly known as Fast Chicken on the Beach.
While the branding's been through a few iterations, the praise for The Beach Stop's fried chicken remains consistent. One Yelper, addressing the location inside of a gas station, said: "If you're brave enough to try this place, you'll be rewarded with some of the best chicken you will ever eat!" Another reviewer confirms this is "hand breaded fresh chicken, no frozen garbage ... Definitely worth the drive."
The fried chicken in question is available by the piece and as jumbo chicken tenders. The menu also features liver and gizzards as well as wings seasoned with either Chesapeake Bay garlic or sweet chili ginger. Add a side of fried mushrooms and a bottle of wine from the shop's surprisingly large selection, and you're halfway to enjoying a perfect Melbourne Beach day.
5. Dodge's Southern Style (John's Island, SC, and others)
Since 1872, Dodge's Southern Style has been filling bellies with tasty Southern food. On the menu at this convenience store/fast food restaurant are craveable treats like strawberry and cream cheese fried pies, jojos (Southern-style potato wedges) and oven roasted wings, but what people typically come for is the fried chicken.
Coated in a proprietary batter and fried in peanut oil, these legs and thighs are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and flavorful all the way through. A Redditor near Charleston calls it "the most delicious fried chicken in town," and reviews remain consistently positive across the nine U.S. states lucky enough to have Dodge's locations. "Dodge's is always great," confirms a patron of the John's Island location on Yelp. "I've had it outside of Ft. Knox, Charleston, and now Panama City ... The chicken tendies never let me down." On the same page, another reviewer boldly declares that "until you've had Dodge's chicken, you haven't had fried chicken!" Now, that's reason enough to make sure your next Great American Road Trip includes lunch in the South.
6. Buc-ee's (Lake Jackson, TX, and others)
Since first opening in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's has expanded to 54 locations across the U.S. The gas station chain holds two world records, including World's Largest Convenience Store (the Luling, Texas, location encompasses a whopping 75,593 square feet) and World's Longest Car Wash (the conveyor belt in Katy, Texas, is 255 feet long.) Its "bigger is better" ethos means that Buc-ee's is no hidden gem. In fact, the company has spawned its own Facebook group, where roughly 130,000-plus fans share what they love about Buc-ee's, including its delicious fried chicken.
"I recently went to my first Buc-ee's and couldn't believe how good the chicken and fries were," writes a new fan. "I grabbed a box and those chicken tenders were delicious." On a post about the fried chicken sandwich, meanwhile, one commenter in the group called it the "best 'fast foodish' chicken sandwich out there," while another said it "slaps for [them] every time."
Love for the convenience chain is also easy to find on TikTok, where reviewers like @zacksnacking and @curlygirlgrubs post simple videos of Buc-ee's chicken and fries that have fans planning their next trips. Before joining them, properly prepare by consulting the ultimate guide to eating at Buc-ee's.
7. Parker's Kitchen (Savannah, GA, and others)
Available at locations in and around coastal Georgia and South Carolina, the fried chicken at Parker's Kitchen is a regional institution. It's also a family business, sort of. While founder Greg Parker has been running the company since 1976, his brother, Patrick Parker, offers his own crispy, golden recipe from a separate business called Parker's Convenience Stores. Between the two of them, it's clear that the Parkers know how to fry a bird.
The menu at Parker's Kitchen revolves around chicken that's hand-breaded twice for double the crunch. It's available as pieces, tenders, or in a sandwich. According to fans, you really can't go wrong. "I like its bright vibe and delicious chicken choices," says one Yelper of the Parker's Kitchen in Evans, Georgia. Another confirms: "My family ordered some chicken sandwiches and they were delicious." Meanwhile, a Yelp review of the shop in Savannah (colloquially called Fancy Parker's for its more upscale architecture and offerings) writes: "I have a very short list of things that make me happy in life and one of them is perfectly fried chicken ... They do not skimp on the quantity and the quality is amazing."
8. Any gas station serving Krispy Krunchy Chicken (over 3,000 locations nationwide)
No, it's not a gas station itself, but ask any fried chicken aficionados, and they'll likely tell you that Krispy Krunchy Chicken is some of the best you'll find at a fuel stop. It's often praised for its perfectly crispy skin, Cajun-style seasoning, and the way the meat instead stays moist for hours under a heat lamp. Plus, with over 3,000 locations across the country, Krispy Krunchy Chicken gets extra points for convenience (and isn't that the point of gas station food?)
No matter where on the map you are, you'll be delighted by the quality and consistency of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. A Yelper in Chicago says: "It was some of the best fried chicken I've ever had. It had a nice crispy crust but it wasn't too thick. The spice was complex and interesting with a little bit of heat but not too much. The size of the pieces was very good." Out in Valencia, California, meanwhile, another reviewer says: "This is the new and improved 'KFC' of the present. Delicious chicken pieces with great breading ... I crave this chicken." With fans in nearly every state saying the same, it's no wonder that this is one of the fastest-growing fried chicken chains in 2025.
Methodology
America has no shortage of gas stations or fried chicken, so sifting through the many options took some time. We conducted extensive research, combing through online reviews, prioritizing places with high ratings and recent praise. (It indeed made our mouths water.) After careful consideration, we determined that these eight locations deserved a spot on the list for serving fried chicken worth stopping for.