9 Things Brewery Employees Wish You'd Stop Doing

Over the last decade, brewery taprooms (and craft beer-focused bars) have gained a cultural preference as a popular third space for the public. From office happy hours to meeting up with friends to simply getting the family out of the house on the weekend, most provide an ambiance that combines the socialization of a bar setting with the familiarity of a local cafe and the dining options of a restaurant.

This social trend also undoubtedly helped bolster the American craft beer boom during its heyday, much to the joy of the breweries that directly benefit from having a busy bar atmosphere filled with thirsty clientele. But as with any service establishment, brewery and beer bar employees tend to have a very specific set of issues they have to deal with at the hands of their customers.

As the owner of an award-winning craft beer bar in New York City who has spent close to two decades frequenting breweries and taprooms across the country and around the world and is a Certified Cicerone, I've had more than my fair share of experiences interacting with the beer-drinking public (enough to write a memoir, in fact). I've reached out to some of my colleagues across the beer industry to help compile some of the customer habits that tend to rub us the wrong way. Before you go making a faux pas, here's what most brewery and beer bar staff say is what bothers them most.