In-N-Out Is Changing Its Ordering System Thanks To This Viral Trend

TikTok users have shown us some fantastic ordering hacks over the years. For instance, requesting a steamed bun is the ordering tip to get the best McDonald's burger, according to chef Mike Haracz. However, not all TikTok trends benefit the fast food dining experience. In-N-Out Burger has learned that lesson thanks to the viral "6-7" trend and is responding by removing the number "67" from its guest number ordering system.

This trend seems to have started in December 2024 and has only increased in popularity over the course of 2025. For at least a few months now (it's hard to determine exactly when), teens have been gathering at In-N-Out locations across the country just to wait until guest number 67 is called over the restaurant speaker. When it happens, they break out into a screaming commotion, to the dismay of other patrons.

Daily Meal couldn't find any official statement from In-N-Out Burger, the fast food chain that revolutionized drive-thru ordering, about removing number 67 from its ticketing system. However, Reddit users began discussing the change around late November when a worker noticed that the numbers skipped from 66 to 68. People reported on December 9 that it spoke with a Los Angeles employee who confirmed that the number was removed from the tickets sometime in November.