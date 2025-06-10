The Taco Bell Ordering Tip That Gives You A Better Burrito Every Time
Taco Bell holds a special place in the fast food landscape thanks in part to its unique items, ranging from limited-time offerings like nacho fries to the stalwart Crunchwrap Supreme. It's also a great place to get a classic burrito, but even that can be taken up a notch with one simple tip.
Next time you're ordering a burrito at Taco Bell, ask if the staff will mix its components together before rolling it up. For instance, a standard burrito Supreme often has its ingredients simply piled on top of one another before being rolled. But when sloppily assembled, this can lead to uneven flavors, with bites full of sour cream yet no meat or vegetables. Mixing the ingredients together increases the odds of enjoying every component in each bite.
Evenness of flavor is part of why the Crunchwrap Supreme topped Daily Meal's ranking of 21 Taco Bell menu items. Not only does its wide shape allow for all ingredients in every bite, but the crucial preparation step of twisting the tostada shell on top of the beef and cheese more evenly blends those key ingredients together.
Taco Bell burrito hacks worth your time
Keep in mind, though, mixing the burrito ingredients together is not a typical Taco Bell request. The kitchen line may not have a tool handy to stir the components together. As with all special requests of a fast food restaurant, don't be surprised if the workers politely decline to deviate from standards, especially if they're busy. You can always unwrap the burrito afterward, mix it yourself, and reassemble. (See our guide on how to roll the perfect burrito.) Alternatively, order a Taco Bell bowl and ask for a tortilla on the side, then assemble a makeshift burrito from scratch.
You don't need to stick to the standard ingredients, either. One of the things a first time Taco Bell customer should know is that the menu is almost endlessly customizable. Nearly any part of an item can be removed or even potentially substituted with something else, which opens up countless possibilities for custom flavors.
One of the biggest mistakes you can make when ordering at Taco Bell is ignoring the potential of these customizations, including secret menu items. A notable one is the so-called Superman burrito, a cheesy double beef burrito also stuffed with potatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and crispy tortilla strips. Nacho fries, when they're available, can even be added to your burrito. As great as all of these possible additions are, though, they're even better when you can taste each one in every bite.