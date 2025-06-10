The Taco Bell Ordering Tip That Gives You A Better Burrito Every Time

Taco Bell holds a special place in the fast food landscape thanks in part to its unique items, ranging from limited-time offerings like nacho fries to the stalwart Crunchwrap Supreme. It's also a great place to get a classic burrito, but even that can be taken up a notch with one simple tip.

Next time you're ordering a burrito at Taco Bell, ask if the staff will mix its components together before rolling it up. For instance, a standard burrito Supreme often has its ingredients simply piled on top of one another before being rolled. But when sloppily assembled, this can lead to uneven flavors, with bites full of sour cream yet no meat or vegetables. Mixing the ingredients together increases the odds of enjoying every component in each bite.

Evenness of flavor is part of why the Crunchwrap Supreme topped Daily Meal's ranking of 21 Taco Bell menu items. Not only does its wide shape allow for all ingredients in every bite, but the crucial preparation step of twisting the tostada shell on top of the beef and cheese more evenly blends those key ingredients together.