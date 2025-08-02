5 Frozen Bowl And Basket Snacks From Shoprite You Should Try And 4 To Skip

Bowl and Basket is the store brand for Shoprite, and it can be very hit or miss on product quality. For example, their Strawberry Fruit Bars were one of the best frozen popsicles in a recent review, but their Mesquite Barbeque Kettle Chips came in dead last in a ranking of BBQ potato chip brands. In summary? Some Bowl and Basket products are fantastic, and others are downright unpalatable. Knowing which products to opt for and which to leave on the shelves can help you save some money, and frozen snacks are an excellent place to start.

Bowl and Basket has a range of frozen snacks that run the gamut from ice cream to potstickers. But, not all of them are worth your hard-earned money. Thankfully, you don't have to undertake any trial and error on your own because I had the opportunity to try nine unique Bowl and Basket snacks to see if they're worthwhile. To do this, I relied on my food industry experience and extensive consumership of Shoprite brand products. You can find a full explanation of my methodology at the end of this article.

Ready to discover which Bowl and Basket frozen snacks you should add to your shopping list? Here's five you should try and four you should skip.