Customers Say These 11 Dollar Tree Salty Snacks Are Worth Buying
No one quite does a bargain like Dollar Tree. It's in the name, after all. The price point may have moved upward to more than $1, but the chain still beats many other popular grocery stores in terms of cost. It's not just about the ultra-low price point, though. Dollar Tree is known for carrying a fantastic range of dupes that cost significantly less than the original name-brand products, while still delivering just as outstandingly on flavor.
Today, we're taking a laser-pointed look at the Dollar Tree salty snacks customers say are worth buying. All our chosen winners cost $1.25, but we went beyond the price to pick our treasures. We also dove into social media platforms and review forums to understand which Dollar Tree salty snacks receive top ratings from shoppers. We analyzed customer feedback and added our own personal experiences to create the ultimate list of salty snacks that you should definitely pick up when shopping at Dollar Tree. We've got everything from movie-style popcorn to nachos, onion-flavored rings, chips, and pretzels.
1. Brim's Movie Theater Butter Popcorn
What a time to live in, when we can watch all the blockbusters without having to move an inch from our couch. However, there is one aspect of home theaters that doesn't quite deliver the same edge as the big-screen version, and that's popcorn. Sure, you can try all the hacks you like, maybe even throw your popcorn on the grill, but the facts are unassailable. It's very difficult to recreate that same buttery taste — with just the perfect crunch and salty aftertaste — that you get in a movie theater.
Enter Brim's Movie Theater Butter Popcorn, available at Dollar Tree. You may think it's a bold claim for this humble-looking bag to make, and you wouldn't be wrong. However, there are plenty of customers who second that description, taking to social media to proclaim this popcorn brand as their favorite Dollar Tree product.
Some wax more lyrical, like one Redditor who claims it's "so good it's insane," and who always takes steps to ensure he's never out of his favorite salty snack. This Instagrammer gives it the ultimate accolade: "This popcorn really tastes like movie theater popcorn for just $1.25," she says. "Buttery, fresh, and lowkey addictive." It's unanimous, this is one of the top Dollar Tree dupes that taste better (and are cheaper) than name brands.
2. Brim's Onion Flavored Rings
Onion rings are another classic that are weirdly easy to get wrong. We've all had our share of over-oniony encounters that turn what's meant to be a sharp, salty snack into a social embarrassment. Brim's Onion Flavored Rings are not exactly shy on the onion aftertaste, but the brand manages to keep it just right. So much so that many customers prefer this Dollar Tree salty snack to the branded original.
Funyuns may enjoy the instant name recall, but this isn't stopping shoppers from recognizing what an excellent alternative the Brim's version offers. In fact, even those who were previously loyal to the name brand are being won over. Like this Redditor, who straight up writes: "I always liked Funyuns, but these are so much better."
This isn't some isolated incident; plenty of other reviewers say exactly the same thing. Many point out that it's not just about the considerably cheaper cost. The taste of Brim's Onion Flavored Rings is also a winner. "I personally feel like they taste better than Funyuns," gushes one Redditor, who also points out that this dupe delivers much better value for money.
3. Brim's Gourmet White Cheddar / Cheese Popcorn
If you prefer your popcorn to come with that superior, luxe touch, we've got a Dollar Tree salty snack that's got your name written all over it. Brim's Gourmet White Cheddar Popcorn delivers a bold and creamy flavor thanks to the layers of cheddar cheese that are added right after the kernels are popped.
Sounds addictive? Definitely, as many shoppers like this YouTuber will confirm: "This has a great, great, great cheddar cheese flavor ... I can sit here and demolish a whole bag of this. It's so good." And it's also better than the name brands, he claims. Plenty of other popcorn pros back him up. This YouTuber warns us not to sleep on it: "This is my favorite ... I bought one bag the first time and I wish I had bought two." Clearly, this is one of those Dollar Tree salty snacks that you should be buying by the crateful — never mind two at a time.
4. Home Style Select Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips
We've got another successful dupe on our hands. Sour cream and onion chips are kind of the holy grail of snacks, and you'd be forgiven for thinking Lay's and Ruffles have totally cornered the market since Doritos discontinued its sour cream flavor. Turns out, it's not the case, and we found a Dollar Tree salty snack that's giving the big brands more than a run for their money. Home Style Select Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips are for shoppers who know exactly what they want from a classic chip but don't want to pay name-brand prices for the privilege. Shoppers love the real potato taste and seasoning, describing it as flavorful without being overpowering.
Like all other Dollar Tree snacks, the low price tag makes grabbing a couple of extra bags a sensible savings strategy. Comparisons with Lay's are inevitable, and no prizes for guessing which emerges as the best all-rounder. "Only $1.25 ... I'd get these over Lay's any time," says one Redditor. Another customer emphasizes the wisdom of stocking up on these, stating that they're not for sharing, while others are won over by the fact that they only cost just over $1. The overall sentiment is clear: why pay more for something that doesn't taste as good?
5. Fieras Chili & Lime Rolled Tortilla Chips
Takis may be tempting, but they're also a top-dollar treat, and who wants to shell out the big bucks every time we reach for a snack? Now let's be clear: Trader Joe's Chili Lime Tortilla Chips are long established as a delicious Takis dupe. That said, it looks like they're getting some serious competition from Fieras Chili & Lime Rolled Tortilla Chips, which bring all the spice and crunch without killing your entire snack budget in one shopping round.
Once again, it's not just the lower cost that's the main attraction here. Many customers agree that even the taste provides some serious competition, with enough heat, crunch, and lime-heavy punch to make them question the wisdom of paying more for the original brand. This Redditor crowns these Dollar Tree salty snacks the winner of the spicy rolled snack race: "These are the only Takis knockoff I like as much, if not more, than actual Takis." There are plenty of other variations on this sentiment, such as this Reddit user, who declares: "They are better Takis ... cheaper and they taste more original."
6. Pop Daddy Garlic Parmesan Pretzels
Pop Daddy Garlic Parmesan Pretzels bring a more grown-up snack flavor to the Dollar Tree aisles, with a strong garlic and cheese profile that stands out from basic salted pretzels. Is the garlic too much? Not according to most customers. In fact, many insist that it's precisely the garlic seasoning that makes this dupe more delicious than the original.
One shopper on Reddit just can't get enough of the bold edge: "Pop Daddy Pretzels are fire!" She pronounces Garlic Parmesan to be her favorite flavor, with one caveat: don't plan on getting too close to anyone right after eating these babies. Other customers agree, with several enthusiastically praising the taste. How do they fare compared to Dot's Parmesan Garlic Seasoned Pretzel Twists, which have earned a solid spot on the list of best Dot's pretzel flavors? Incredibly well, according to this Redditor: "Way better than dots in my opinion. Dots to me are super salty. These are perfectly seasoned."
7. PopCorners White Cheddar
A popped corn snack that delivers all the crunch without the fry? Bring it, we say. This is also what plenty of shoppers say about PopCorners White Cheddar. The appeal of this Dollar Tree salty snack is easy to pin down: we've got a crisp, popped-corn texture and a white-cheddar coating that adds a creamy flavor. How do they get so crunchy without frying? Good question — they are made with a patented air-popping technique that uses heat and moisture to create that crispy texture.
Customers love the novelty and the taste, with this Redditor saying: "I just found this brand a couple weeks ago and they're my go-to snack chip now." The White Cheddar flavor is consistently singled out by enthusiastic snackers, with many reviewers picking it out as the best. This Reddit reviewer clinches the deal: "Yup the white cheddar are delicious." That said, Dollar Tree also carries the Kettle Corn flavor, which is also popular with shoppers.
8. Herr's Honey Jalapeño Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Herr's Honey Jalapeño Kettle Cooked Potato Chips are the kind of Dollar Tree salty snack that often makes shoppers do a double-take, mostly because this is not an obscure bargain-bin label. The jalapeño popper flavor is particularly popular with customers who like a sharp, spicy taste. Put it this way: This bag definitely has more personality than a standard sour cream or barbecue chip.
The only downside is that these chips aren't easy to find at a $1.25 price point. Luckily, Dollar Tree is there to pick up where many other retailers let us down, with customers adding that this is one of the very few chains that supplies them regularly. Another Reddit reviewer agrees, pointing out that not only are these the best jalapeño-flavored chips they have tasted so far, they're also "the only ones that actually deliver Jalapeño flavor ... What's even more surprising is that I've only seen them at the Dollar Tree."
Dollar Tree keeps coming up in customer reviews, possibly because it's the only place you'll find this brand sold so cheaply. Once again, however, it's not just about the price. As this Redditor puts it: "Herr's is goated on chips." It doesn't get clearer than that!
9. El Sabroso Guacachip Guacamole-Flavored Tortilla Chips
Looking for a tortilla chip with a tad more personality than the usual nacho bag? El Sabroso Guacachip Guacamole-Flavored Tortilla Chips bring all the main character energy you could wish for. We've got a crunch that's firm enough for dipping, coupled with layers of flavor. Think a satisfying saltiness on that first bite and the savory aftertaste of garlic, onion, and creamy guacamole-style seasoning lingering long after the chips have disappeared. There's no denying this snack packs a far bolder profile than what you'd expect from delicate avocado, and we think they're all the better for it.
Customers are more than on board. "The avocado is one of my favorite chips of all time. They make amazing nacho base chips," says one Redditor. Another chips in with praise for the full flavor profile and claims that this brand should be a lot more popular than it is. This is another Dollar Tree salty snack that you're going to want to hoard, with customers saying they bulk-buy every time they visit the discount store. This enthusiastic Reddit user rounds up an altogether overwhelming success story succinctly: "Everyone sleepin on El Sabroso Guacachip ... The dips in the chip."
10. Stauffer's Whales Baked Cheddar Snack Crackers
Stauffer's Whales Baked Cheddar Snack Crackers may be the Dollar Tree answer to the Goldfish originals, but there's no whiff of consolation prize here. They have that same small, snackable cheddar-cracker format as the original brand, so be warned. It's only too easy to keep eating them by the handful. Essentially, you're getting that pleasing lunchbox-snack experience at a much lower price, and some fans are happy to argue that the whales more than hold their own against the fish.
One Redditor is happy to call out the elephant in the room from the get-go: "Haters will say that they are knockoff Goldfish, but they are so much better. Perfect amount of salt and cheese flavor." Can't argue with that kind of conviction, and anyway, there are plenty of other shoppers giving a salty thumbs up. "Literally [the] best snack ever," another Reddit user wrote. Customers on shopping sites like Instacart claim not to leave their Dollar Tree store before buying a few of these. The fans are everywhere, and the majority are of one voice: these are better than Goldfish.
11. Jack Link's Original Beef Jerky
Hearty, full of protein, delightfully salty, and extremely well-priced at Dollar Tree. It's difficult to expect more from your jerky, and Jack Link's Original Beef Jerky delivers it all. The stats speak for themselves, with 7 grams of protein per package and a 96% fat-free snack. The grand total of calories for all this salty goodness? A mere 50. If original brands are your thing, this one's no dupe as Jack Link's is considered one of the best beef jerky brands in the United States. The jerky is made of 100% beef sourced from USDA-approved vendors. Not bad, going for $1.25.
Now that we've established the credentials, let's take a look at what people are actually saying. We start on a high note with this Amazon reviewer's roundup. "This beef jerky always has good flavor and a mix of good-sized chunks of meat." Other customers point out that this jerky delivers consistently, with neither the quality nor the freshness ever disappointing. Possibly the biggest hurrah comes from this Amazon customer: "This jerky hits the perfect balance of flavor and functionality." In short, you can't go wrong with a Jack Link's jerky.