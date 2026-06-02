Customers Say These 11 Dollar Tree Salty Snacks Are Worth Buying

What a time to live in, when we can watch all the blockbusters without having to move an inch from our couch. However, there is one aspect of home theaters that doesn't quite deliver the same edge as the big-screen version, and that's popcorn. Sure, you can try all the hacks you like, maybe even throw your popcorn on the grill, but the facts are unassailable. It's very difficult to recreate that same buttery taste — with just the perfect crunch and salty aftertaste — that you get in a movie theater.

Enter Brim's Movie Theater Butter Popcorn, available at Dollar Tree. You may think it's a bold claim for this humble-looking bag to make, and you wouldn't be wrong. However, there are plenty of customers who second that description, taking to social media to proclaim this popcorn brand as their favorite Dollar Tree product.

Some wax more lyrical, like one Redditor who claims it's "so good it's insane," and who always takes steps to ensure he's never out of his favorite salty snack. This Instagrammer gives it the ultimate accolade: "This popcorn really tastes like movie theater popcorn for just $1.25," she says. "Buttery, fresh, and lowkey addictive." It's unanimous, this is one of the top Dollar Tree dupes that taste better (and are cheaper) than name brands.