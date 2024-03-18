Trader Joe's Chili Lime Tortilla Chips Are A Delicious Takis Copycat
Takis Fuego is a spicy, lime-infused rolled tortilla chip that snack fans can't get enough of. However, shoppers at Trader Joe's can find an alternative version of this tasty snack that's unbelievably close to the real thing for much cheaper. Over on Reddit, the chili lime rolled tortilla chips have been described as "dangerously good." However, despite the remarkable similarities, Trader Joe's version of Takis does have some differences to be aware of.
Consider that Takis tend to be a bit thinner and not quite as crunchy when compared to the texture of Trader Joe's version. And some customers even prefer this texture over Takis. As explained by one person, Takis "can be really hard and difficult to chew." There are also variations in the level of spiciness. According to a shopper on Reddit, the Trader Joe's chips are "Not spicy, but the lime flavor is pretty intensely sour." While Takis has recently introduced a new non-spicy flavor, the spiciness of these chips is what some snack fans love most. Accordingly, the decreased spice is a detriment for a few Trader Joe's shoppers. As one person succinctly put it, "Trader Joe's Taki's are WHACK."
You can't argue with a customer favorite
While not every shopper is equally impressed by Trader Joe's version of Takis, the snack has achieved icon status among many who patronize the store. Just consider that customers voted the chips as Trader Joe's number one snack in 2023. While there's no shortage of people who absolutely love Takis, Trader Joe's shoppers on Reddit have some criticism of the original.
"Takis are so SALTY! They're not even spicy in my opinion, just salt. I definitely prefer the Trader Joes ones," stated one person, while another commenter who preferred Trader Joe's version said, "I prefer them, too. Taste like real corn chips and not pure acid." Consider that the spice level of Takis can be quite intense, which could explain why spice-adverse people prefer the Trader Joe's version (in fact, many people who like spicy food were introduced to it at a young age). The Fuego flavor has a spice level of 8,000 Scoville units, which is roughly the same level of spiciness of a rather potent jalapeño pepper.
Pairing suggestions for the chili lime tortilla chips
It's true that Trader Joe's chili lime tortilla chips are very snackable on their own, but they're also ideal for dipping. The store's Organic Chunky Homestyle Guacamole is the perfect accompaniment to just about any chip, but it pairs particularly well with the lime-forward flavor of the chain's rolled tortilla chips. If you want to add a bit of flavor complexity to the snack, consider the Roasted Garlic Hummus. This delicious dip is quite flavorful, which means it's a good pairing for the bold flavors featured in the chili lime chips.
If you're feeling particularly adventurous, consider incorporating the chips into different recipes. For example, the chips can be repurposed into a delicious fried chicken breading. You can also use the crushed chips to add a bit of texture to creamy mac and cheese while simultaneously intensifying the flavor. While Trader Joe's is known for having the best snacks around, the chili lime rolled tortilla chips are in a league of their own.