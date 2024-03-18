Trader Joe's Chili Lime Tortilla Chips Are A Delicious Takis Copycat

Takis Fuego is a spicy, lime-infused rolled tortilla chip that snack fans can't get enough of. However, shoppers at Trader Joe's can find an alternative version of this tasty snack that's unbelievably close to the real thing for much cheaper. Over on Reddit, the chili lime rolled tortilla chips have been described as "dangerously good." However, despite the remarkable similarities, Trader Joe's version of Takis does have some differences to be aware of.

Consider that Takis tend to be a bit thinner and not quite as crunchy when compared to the texture of Trader Joe's version. And some customers even prefer this texture over Takis. As explained by one person, Takis "can be really hard and difficult to chew." There are also variations in the level of spiciness. According to a shopper on Reddit, the Trader Joe's chips are "Not spicy, but the lime flavor is pretty intensely sour." While Takis has recently introduced a new non-spicy flavor, the spiciness of these chips is what some snack fans love most. Accordingly, the decreased spice is a detriment for a few Trader Joe's shoppers. As one person succinctly put it, "Trader Joe's Taki's are WHACK."