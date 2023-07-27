What Happened To The Discontinued Sour Cream And Onion Doritos?

In addition to classics like Cool Ranch and Nacho Cheese, today you can find plenty of different Doritos flavors, including Barbecue and Flamin' Hot Limón. Through the years, the chip brand has also released flavors like All Nighter Cheeseburger, Pizza Supreme, and 3rd Degree Burn, though most of these were discontinued without people really noticing. Sour Cream & Onion Doritos are also long gone, but when they were available, they were enough of a favorite that a Change.org petition started circulating decades after its original release. It's possible, however, that the flavor didn't really go away. Instead, it may have been reformulated.

Sour Cream & Onion Doritos first came out in 1978, making them one of the earliest Dorito flavors ever to be released, after Taco Doritos in 1968 and Nacho Cheese Doritos in 1972. Unfortunately, the variety wasn't available for very long after it was introduced, disappearing from shelves in the mid-'80s, according to collective memory. Today, if you're craving a taste of Sour Cream & Onion tortilla chips from the brand, you'll have to settle for the Doritos Sour Cream & Chives chip dip instead.