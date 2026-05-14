These 10 Dollar Tree Dupes Are Better (And Cheaper) Than Name Brands

Dollar Tree is renowned for its good storewide deals, and this often pays off in a big way in the store's food selection. Shoppers can expect to find all manner of budget-friendly choices from the snack aisle to the frozen section. There are a few secrets to ensure how to make the most of Dollar Tree groceries, but regardless, many shoppers can consistently check off numerous items from their weekly grocery list while saving a lot of money in the process. Food items are no exception to Dollar Tree's well-known secret, though — most things on the shelves cost $1.25.

Though Dollar Tree stocks some fancy brands with more recognizable names, and has increasingly done so to keep up with demand, the main reason the chain can keep its prices so low is by stocking private labels. These might not be so familiar, but they often manufacture products that are identical to name-brand pantry staples. Some customers might be skeptical of trusting food items that don't have the reputation of a recognized name, but sly Dollar Tree regulars who've tried these knock-offs have discovered the trick to monopolizing on decent products for an unbeatable price. Here is a list of 10 Dollar Tree dupes that have gained a solid fanbase for being just as good as name brands while remaining significantly cheaper.