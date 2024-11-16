It's Time To Start Cooking Popcorn On The Grill

What's popping? Popcorn on the grill! Cooking kernels this way is surprisingly easy and requires minimal supplies. So when you're ready, fire up that grill, and let's get started.

The easiest way to cook popcorn on the grill is in an aluminum baking tray. Alternatively, popcorn perfectionists can purchase a special non-stick popcorn tray online. Either way, coat the pan with oil, add kernels, and cover with a lid. If your tray doesn't come with a lid, foil will do the trick. Let the kernels pop over high heat, shaking often so they don't burn. When the popping subsides, you're done.

If you don't have an aluminum baking tray, no worries. Rather than a tray, you can make single-serving DIY bowls. This means less clean-up and zero dishes. Shape thick aluminum foil into a shallow bowl with raised edges, add kernels and oil, and cover with a secure foil lid. Shake the foil package with barbecue tongs. The best part? Those DIY bowls double as a serving vessel.

Grilled popcorn is the ideal snack for outdoor gatherings. You can easily prep a few batches between burgers and hot dogs, making for a light, crunchy appetizer. It also makes a satisfying snack for backyard movie nights. Set up a station with individual bowls or theater-style popcorn bags. Add sweet mix-ins like chocolate chips or gummy candies. Savory fans may enjoy salt and pepper, ranch seasoning, or "cheesy" nutritional yeast while spice lovers can add a dash of cayenne.