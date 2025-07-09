The Ultimate Ranking Of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels Flavors

I first saw a bag of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels at my mother-in-law's house. She had two of them, and my partner immediately fell in love at first bite. Since then, I've seen these bags everywhere — I even saw someone purchase an entire cart of them at the grocery store. Since then, I knew that I needed to see what all the fuss was about. But, then I discovered there were six different flavors of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels — original, cinnamon sugar, BBQ, honey mustard, parmesan garlic, and southwest. I found myself wondering which flavor was best and which ones may not be worth my time and money.

If you're in the same boat as me, you've come to the right place. After my initial discovery of these new snacks, I was given the opportunity to taste all six flavors and rank them based on taste, texture, and smell. To do this, I relied heavily on my food industry experience and a great love of snack food. Ready to discover which of the six flavors of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels reigns supreme? Let's get into it.