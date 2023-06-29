Dollar Tree Is Abandoning Its Roots And Selling Food For More Than $1

With a name like Dollar Tree, you might expect to walk into the store and be able to purchase any and all items for just one dollar. Unfortunately, inflation exists, and in order for stores like Dollar Tree to compete, prices need to increase with the times. The brand recently announced that it plans to roll out products that cost $3, $4, and $5 to its stores later in 2023, effectively altering the meaning behind its "Dollar Tree" name.

In June 2023, Dollar Tree held its annual investor conference, where it announced new solutions to inflation as well as how to break into new markets and products; the solutions for both are to offer items with increased price tags. "From $2.01 to $5 [price points], there's another huge market that is untapped for us," Dollar Tree's chief merchandising officer, Rick McNeely, said at the conference, per Grocery Dive. He cited branded ice cream and various proteins as potential Dollar Tree food products that the brand once couldn't sell due to their higher price points, but now can.