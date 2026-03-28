The Dollar Tree Salty Snack Shoppers Prefer Over The Name Brand

A haven for customers with a sweet tooth, the vibrant aisles of Dollar Tree are packed with chocolates, hard candies, and gummies. However, the vast array of sugary items doesn't mean there's a shortage of high-quality savory options to choose from. In fact, there's one Dollar Tree salty snack that shoppers prefer over the name brand: Brim's onion flavored Rings. These circular fellas easily rival the texture, flavor, and mouthfeel of a classic bag of Funyuns.

"The Brim's Onion Flavored rings really are amazing!" posted one commenter on a Reddit thread. "They're my new favorite snack. I always liked Funyuns but these are so much better. A good deal for the size of the bag too. They melt in your mouth." In a similar thread, another Redditor said, "Do you like funyuns but hate how they break your teeth each time?? Try these! They are soft and airy and taste just as good as funyuns."

A 4-ounce packet of Brim's onion rings costs $1.25 from Dollar Tree and features several of the same ingredients found in Funyuns, such as cornmeal and other essential flavorings like onion and garlic powder, which explains why they make such an incredible imitation of the beloved zesty original.