The Dollar Tree Salty Snack Shoppers Prefer Over The Name Brand
A haven for customers with a sweet tooth, the vibrant aisles of Dollar Tree are packed with chocolates, hard candies, and gummies. However, the vast array of sugary items doesn't mean there's a shortage of high-quality savory options to choose from. In fact, there's one Dollar Tree salty snack that shoppers prefer over the name brand: Brim's onion flavored Rings. These circular fellas easily rival the texture, flavor, and mouthfeel of a classic bag of Funyuns.
"The Brim's Onion Flavored rings really are amazing!" posted one commenter on a Reddit thread. "They're my new favorite snack. I always liked Funyuns but these are so much better. A good deal for the size of the bag too. They melt in your mouth." In a similar thread, another Redditor said, "Do you like funyuns but hate how they break your teeth each time?? Try these! They are soft and airy and taste just as good as funyuns."
A 4-ounce packet of Brim's onion rings costs $1.25 from Dollar Tree and features several of the same ingredients found in Funyuns, such as cornmeal and other essential flavorings like onion and garlic powder, which explains why they make such an incredible imitation of the beloved zesty original.
Funyuns and Brim's onion flavored rings are made with cornmeal dough
Funyuns are primarily made of cornmeal that's mixed with water to create a dough. This dough is forced through a ring-shaped extruder, lending it a distinctive halo-like formation that mimics the silhouette of a batch of real onion rings. After they're fried, the rings are coated in a seasoning to give them an onion-y taste. First created in 1969 by an employee of Frito-Lay named George Wade Bigner, the snack is now available in spicy queso and flamin' hot flavors, too, but there have also been several limited edition varieties, such as steakhouse onion, sour cream and onion, and even wasabi. Meanwhile, Brim's carries zesty ranch flavored rings and fiery hot onion flavored rings in addition to the classic onion option. The snack manufacturer also carries a line of chips, popcorn, and pork rinds.
One Redditor said, "Brim's in general is pretty damn solid. One of the most pleasant surprises in beginning to shop at DT is learning of snack brands I'd never heard of prior to going there. Cheaper AND better than a lot of name brand stuff? Sold." Some of the reasons dollar stores can sell food for really low prices are that they keep their overheads minimal and sell private-label and store-brand products. However, a low price doesn't equate to low quality and poor ingredients. For instance, Dollar Tree stocks several all-natural snacks, including freeze-dried fruit, nuts, and popcorn, that are free from additives.