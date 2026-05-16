11 Popular Restaurant Chains Facing Major Financial Trouble In 2026

Hooters has had a rough few years, and it's not over yet. Back in 2025, the controversial restaurant chain was on the edge of bankruptcy, and subsequently filed for it, doing so with more than a third of a billion dollars' worth of debt under its belt. It simultaneously announced that it was selling all of its company-owned restaurants. Hooters had been hit by a combination of difficult economic factors, and more broadly by a change in customer tastes, with its business model and focus on its service staff and how they dress now feeling outdated and not in step with modern times.

A bankruptcy claim can sometimes allow restaurants to refocus, but sadly, that doesn't seem to have been the case here. As of early 2026, it has had to close a string of restaurants, including in New York, Texas, and Georgia. This is all despite an effort to revive the brand and make it more family-friendly, which Hooters estimates is its best route back to a healthy balance sheet and a thriving business. Given its continued closures, this doesn't seem to be working out — and we wouldn't be surprised if Hooters struggles on throughout the rest of the year.