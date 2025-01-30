The Ultimate Ranking Of Mexican Restaurant Chains

The culinary tradition that comes from the southern third of North America is so regional, so complex, and such a fascinating illustration of cultural exchange that it doesn't quite feel right to reduce it to the single label of "Mexican food." Still, the Mexican cuisine that we have in the middle third of North America is pretty wonderful. Maybe it's more Tex-Mex than Oaxacan or Maya, and that's okay — Tex-Mex is undeniably delicious. The best Mexican food, in my experience, is sold from a cart on the street, but unfortunately, those are rarely available in other places, like airports. Thankfully, these restaurant chains have stepped in to ensure no one is ever too far from perfectly-rolled burritos.

I lived in a few places across the southeastern U.S. before settling in Chicago as an adult. I've traveled to Mexico, Texas, and southern California multiple times, and my guiding travel principle is more often than not: Are there good tacos nearby? What follows is my ranking of some national and a few regional chains of Mexican restaurants.