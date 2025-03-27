This Beloved Restaurant And Bar Chain Could Be In Hot Water After Abruptly Closing Several Locations

Describing itself as the original gastrobar, Bar Louie is a casual establishment known for its wide drink selection and hearty menu replete with wings, burgers, and sandwiches. However, recent developments are casting doubt on the stability of the brand, as Bar Louie has closed several locations, including many in Ohio, Michigan, and New Jersey. Even more troubling is that these closures were swiftly followed by a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, and the restaurant claims that it owes thousands of creditors between $50 million and $100 million.

Bar Louie sprang from relatively humble beginnings in Chicago in the early '90s. The establishment quickly expanded into a thriving chain as more consumers developed a taste for the gastropub/gastrobar concept, which can be summed up as a drinking establishment featuring quality food on its menu. Despite the closures, Bar Louie claims that it will be able to function as usual during the bankruptcy proceedings. However, it's worth noting that the chain is steadily losing locations, which is never a good sign. Consider that Bar Louie operated 130 locations in 2018, down to 66 in 2023, and that figure currently resides at 48 locations after the recent closures.