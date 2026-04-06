This Tropical-Themed Chain Restaurant Just Closed All 28 Of Its Locations

Tropical-themed restaurants offer the vibrant atmosphere of being on an island, giving you a sort of mini vacation any day of the week without having to travel far from home. Unfortunately, one such chain closed all of its locations as of April 5, 2026: Bahama Breeze Island Grille.

Serving Caribbean-inspired food and fresh-squeezed cocktails alongside live music — some things you never knew about Bahama Breeze Island Grille — the chain operated for about 30 years. It had been struggling in the casual dining sector and closed 15 of its locations in 2025. At the time, parent company Darden Restaurants said that it would work to strengthen the brand and its well-performing restaurants.

That decision left 28 Bahama Breeze locations in nine states: Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, North and South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, half of which were in its home state of Florida. After exploring strategic alternatives over several months, the company announced in a February 2026 press release that the brand would completely shut down.