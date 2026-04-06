This Tropical-Themed Chain Restaurant Just Closed All 28 Of Its Locations
Tropical-themed restaurants offer the vibrant atmosphere of being on an island, giving you a sort of mini vacation any day of the week without having to travel far from home. Unfortunately, one such chain closed all of its locations as of April 5, 2026: Bahama Breeze Island Grille.
Serving Caribbean-inspired food and fresh-squeezed cocktails alongside live music — some things you never knew about Bahama Breeze Island Grille — the chain operated for about 30 years. It had been struggling in the casual dining sector and closed 15 of its locations in 2025. At the time, parent company Darden Restaurants said that it would work to strengthen the brand and its well-performing restaurants.
That decision left 28 Bahama Breeze locations in nine states: Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, North and South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, half of which were in its home state of Florida. After exploring strategic alternatives over several months, the company announced in a February 2026 press release that the brand would completely shut down.
Some of the Bahama Breeze locations will be converted
Since Darden Restaurants is a conglomerate, it's not letting all of the former Bahama Breeze Island Grille real estate go. The company revealed in the February press release that, as part of the strategic alternatives it reviewed, half of the 28 locations will be converted into its other restaurant brands.
Darden didn't specify which brands it will turn those venues into, but its portfolio includes heavy hitters like Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse. In fact, LongHorn Steakhouse has been gaining some traction against Texas Roadhouse when it comes to customer loyalty. Others include Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and Chuy's, both of which are popular chain restaurants that make food from scratch. The company did note, however, that 10 of the conversions will be in Florida and one conversion each will be in Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Virginia.
Fortunately for Bahama Breeze fans who still have unused gift cards for the brand, those gift cards won't go to waste. You'll still be able to use them at whatever restaurant brands Darden decides to convert those now closed locations into.