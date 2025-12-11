This California-Based Pizza Chain Just Filed For Bankruptcy

The pizza market has been drooping like an over-sauced slice since the pandemic, with many of the big chains seeing either slow growth or a drop in sales. Pieology already appeared on our list of pizza chains struggling to stay open, and as of December 8, it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as reported by The Street. Fans of the chain shouldn't worry yet, however, as the company filed for a form of bankruptcy that allows its restaurants to stay open while it restructures its debts (via Business Insider).

In 2017, the chain operated 135 locations and is now down to approximately 40, most of which are in its home state of California. In 2024, Mod Pizza, the early pioneer of the Chipotle-style, build-your-own pie concept, considered bankruptcy before its purchase by Elite Restaurant Group. After Mod opened in 2008, many entrepreneurs saw opportunity in the model and opened similar chains, including Pieology, Pie Five, PizzaRev, Blaze Pizza, and others. The concept was simple and, therefore, easy for others to replicate, resulting in an oversaturated market.