This California-Based Pizza Chain Just Filed For Bankruptcy
The pizza market has been drooping like an over-sauced slice since the pandemic, with many of the big chains seeing either slow growth or a drop in sales. Pieology already appeared on our list of pizza chains struggling to stay open, and as of December 8, it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as reported by The Street. Fans of the chain shouldn't worry yet, however, as the company filed for a form of bankruptcy that allows its restaurants to stay open while it restructures its debts (via Business Insider).
In 2017, the chain operated 135 locations and is now down to approximately 40, most of which are in its home state of California. In 2024, Mod Pizza, the early pioneer of the Chipotle-style, build-your-own pie concept, considered bankruptcy before its purchase by Elite Restaurant Group. After Mod opened in 2008, many entrepreneurs saw opportunity in the model and opened similar chains, including Pieology, Pie Five, PizzaRev, Blaze Pizza, and others. The concept was simple and, therefore, easy for others to replicate, resulting in an oversaturated market.
Pieology isn't the only restaurant struggling in 2025
As pizzerias battle with rising ingredient costs and shrinking consumer orders, it's at least helpful to know they aren't alone right now. Many chain restaurants have struggled in 2025. Well-known brands like Jack in the Box, Red Robin, and Outback have closed locations this year, while others have filed for bankruptcy, such as Bar Louie, Hooters, On The Border, and the family-style Italian restaurant Bertucci's. This follows a big spike of bankruptcies in 2024, which included TGI Fridays and Red Lobster. Clearly, the dining landscape is changing in this new economy.
Overall, people are eating out less while many restaurants' debts are increasing. More and more consumers are looking for ways to save on their restaurant bill through hacks and deals as cost of living grows and wages have failed to keep up. Even fast food chains are no longer a haven for a cheap night out, with the prime example being the 21% rise in price of a McDonald's Big Mac since 2019.