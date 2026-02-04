The Pizza Chain That's Closing Hundreds Of Locations Across America

Pizza has long been a favorite food in the United States. In the late 2000s, approximately 1 out of 8 people were eating pizza on any given day (per the USDA). While it's still a go-to option for many, pizza sales have been on the decline across the industry alongside inflation and rising prices, which have made ordering pies expensive compared to store-bought counterparts and cheap fast food deals. Pizza Hut, despite being one of America's favorite pizza chains, has been struggling and is now planning to close 250 stores in the first half of this year.

CNN broke the news of these closures after a February 4 earnings call with Yum! Brands, the parent company behind those Taco Bell/Pizza Hut combo restaurants. Although the specific locations slated for closure weren't listed, the chain's website does explain that it has "made the difficult decision, together with certain franchisees, to close a limited number of locations in the U.S." However, it does note that there are still "more than 6,700 Pizza Hut locations" open.