The Pizza Chain That's Closing Hundreds Of Locations Across America
Pizza has long been a favorite food in the United States. In the late 2000s, approximately 1 out of 8 people were eating pizza on any given day (per the USDA). While it's still a go-to option for many, pizza sales have been on the decline across the industry alongside inflation and rising prices, which have made ordering pies expensive compared to store-bought counterparts and cheap fast food deals. Pizza Hut, despite being one of America's favorite pizza chains, has been struggling and is now planning to close 250 stores in the first half of this year.
CNN broke the news of these closures after a February 4 earnings call with Yum! Brands, the parent company behind those Taco Bell/Pizza Hut combo restaurants. Although the specific locations slated for closure weren't listed, the chain's website does explain that it has "made the difficult decision, together with certain franchisees, to close a limited number of locations in the U.S." However, it does note that there are still "more than 6,700 Pizza Hut locations" open.
Pizza Hut has been struggling for years and may be sold
It might come as a surprise that Pizza Hut continues to struggle in the restaurant market, considering that it took the second spot among the best-selling pizza chains in America in 2024. With $5.5 billion in sales (per QSR), it still didn't come close to the $9.5 billion in sales at rival Domino's. The chain's sales continued to decline in 2025, and in November, parent company Yum! Brands decided to launch a formal review to determine some strategic options, including the possibility of selling the brand.
That review is still "proceeding as planned," according to Yum! Brands CEO Christ Turner (per Restaurant Business), and a conclusion is expected this year. Meanwhile, the parent company is working on a system that aims to accelerate the brand for the long term, such as franchise agreements and lively marketing strategy. In an email to Restaurant Business, the company said, "While we don't share specific details of franchise agreements, we are pleased to be working in partnership with our franchisees on increased efforts to deliver near-term sales while advancing long-term strategy."