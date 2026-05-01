Aldi Food Finds To Look For This May 2026

With a new month approaching, there will be a brand new set of delicious Aldi Finds for you to keep an eye out for while you're shopping. To make sure you don't overlook any exciting new products, we've compiled a list of May's Aldi food finds that you need to look for so you can do a proper taste test at home. This list includes everything from tasty snacks to quick meals to irresistible appetizers. But this month's batch of finds, more than anything, contains a vast selection of delectable sweet treats — items like strawberry muffin mix, two types of cookie sandwiches, key lime pie bites, and much more.

So, if you have a sweet tooth, you may find yourself with a long list of new items that you want to try. But regardless, if you're an Aldi shopper, give this list a read-through and see which items you think are worth adding to your cart this May.