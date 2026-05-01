Aldi Food Finds To Look For This May 2026
With a new month approaching, there will be a brand new set of delicious Aldi Finds for you to keep an eye out for while you're shopping. To make sure you don't overlook any exciting new products, we've compiled a list of May's Aldi food finds that you need to look for so you can do a proper taste test at home. This list includes everything from tasty snacks to quick meals to irresistible appetizers. But this month's batch of finds, more than anything, contains a vast selection of delectable sweet treats — items like strawberry muffin mix, two types of cookie sandwiches, key lime pie bites, and much more.
So, if you have a sweet tooth, you may find yourself with a long list of new items that you want to try. But regardless, if you're an Aldi shopper, give this list a read-through and see which items you think are worth adding to your cart this May.
ALDI Seasoned Spiral Fries
First, we have an item that will catch the attention of all spud lovers: seasoned spiral fries. If you think curly fries are the best type of fry, especially when seasoned to perfection, then it's your lucky month. Grab a bag of these to keep in your freezer for whenever you need a quick appetizer or an easy side dish for homemade burgers. This product will become available at Aldi starting May 6 and costs $3.65 for a 24-ounce bag.
Season's Choice Beer Battered Onion Rings
Fries may be extremely popular, but there are some people out there who prefer onion rings — and if you're one of those people, then you need to grab a bag of these beer-battered onion rings from Season's Choice. Just like the curly fries, these make for a delicious and easy appetizer or side. These will be a hit at any dinner party, especially if you pair them with a tasty sauce, such as garlic aioli or honey mustard. Buy a 16-ounce bag of these beer-battered onion rings starting May 6 for $3.39.
Appetitos Everything Franks in a Blanket
Speaking of appetizers, one of the best popular appetizers out there has definitely got to be pigs in a blanket. And while simple pigs in a blanket are delicious (such as our three-ingredient version), it's also fun to switch it up and do something a little bit different with the flavor — and this product from Aldi does just that. These mini franks in a blanket from Appetitos are wrapped in pastry and topped with everything bagel seasoning, taking this classic appetizer to the next level. Pair these with some delicious dipping sauces, and you're all set for an appetizer that will satisfy your dinner guests. A 12-count box of Everything Franks in a Blanket is available starting May 6 at $4.29.
Mama Cozzi's Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza
It's always a good idea to have a frozen pizza on hand for when you need a quick dinner. And if you're tired of all your go-to frozen pizzas, then, luckily for you, Aldi is about to start offering Thai cheese-stuffed-crust pizza from Mama Cozzi's. There are two flavor options — pepperoni or buffalo chicken — for you to choose from (or you could just buy both). Each pizza costs $6.99 and will be available at Aldi starting May 6.
Live G Free Gluten Free Cheesecake
Anyone who loves desserts — including people who keep a gluten-free diet — needs to know about this new gluten-free cheesecake from Live G Free at Aldi. The best part? It's one whole cheesecake, but it's a sampler, so it comes with four different flavors (two slices of each). The four tasty flavors are chocolate chip, lemon swirl, strawberry swirl, and New York style. It's perfect for serving at a small dinner party or for keeping in your freezer when you want a special sweet treat. The cheesecake costs $11.69 and is available starting May 6.
Specially Selected Multilayer Gelato
For another decadent dessert option, try this Specially Selected multilayer gelato, which comes in three tasty flavors: coffee vanilla delight, coconut and chocolate crunch, or chocolate vanilla cookie. Coffee vanilla features a combo of coffee and vanilla gelatos with coffee sauce and cookie grains; coconut chocolate crunch has both coconut and chocolate gelato, chocolate sauce, cookie pieces, and coconut flakes; and chocolate vanilla cookie consists of layers of small cookie pieces, vanilla gelato, chocolate gelato, and chocolate sauce. All in all, you can expect this treat to be sweet, crunchy, and delicious. Buy a container for $3.99 starting May 6.
Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwiches
The next dessert that anyone with a sweet tooth should consider adding to their cart is Bake Shop's chocolate chip cookie sandwiches. Each sandwich consists of two chocolate chip cookies filled with vanilla-flavored icing. There are also chocolate chips sprinkled around the border of the icing for an extra burst of chocolatey goodness and crunch. Each box comes with 12 cookie sandwiches, so this is a good purchase for a party (for either kids or adults), if you need an easy dessert that's a crowd pleaser. These cookie sandwiches are available starting May 6 and cost $5.99 per box.
ALDI Chocolate Covered Pie Bites
Dessert options continue with these chocolate-covered pie bites, which can be found in three available flavors: key lime pie, coconut cream pie, or banana cream pie. Each bite consists of a layer of graham cracker crust and a layer of creamy pie filling in either banana, key lime, or coconut cream flavor, all of which is coated in chocolate. Keep a box of these around for when you want a small, yet decadent treat. Each 10-count box is priced at $5.49 and will be available at Aldi starting May 13.
Moser Roth Delice Fine Truffles
If you love chocolate truffles, you'll be delighted to know that Aldi will soon be offering three flavors (strawberry, mango, or coconut) of Moser Roth Delice Fine truffles. For example, the strawberry truffles consist of strawberry creme that's wrapped up in a strawberry-infused white chocolate coating. Just like the pie bites, these truffles are a great, small yet delicious dessert option. Each bag costs $3.49 and will be available starting May 13.
Whole & Simple Gnocchi or Fusilli with Pesto Pasta
For a super easy meal option — one that is ready in the microwave in mere minutes — try out this pesto pasta from Whole & Simple (with either gnocchi or fusilli). It's a simple dish with just pasta and a creamy basil sauce. It's delicious, filling, and will satisfy you when you need a quick meal. As a bonus, it contains 13 grams of protein. Each single-serve box costs $3.99 and will be available to buy starting May 13.
Park Street Deli Chipotle or Bacon Ranch Chicken Salad
It may be pretty easy to whip up a homemade chicken salad, but if you don't have the ingredients or you're feeling busy, then this premade chicken salad from Park Street Deli at Aldi will really come in handy. There are two flavors to choose from — chipotle or bacon ranch — for an easy, tasty, and satisfying lunch. Buy a 16-ounce tub from Aldi starting May 13.
Specially Selected Sriracha Brioche Buns
Since grilling season is upon us, you're likely to be making some homemade burgers. So, you're going to make sure that you have high-quality, delicious buns to complete the meal. For this task, try buying these Specially Selected sriracha brioche buns from Aldi. They have all the best qualities of a regular brioche bun (soft texture, hint of sweetness) but with a twist, thanks to the sriracha flavor that's infused within the bread. So, if you want a unique spin on your homemade burger, this will do just the trick. Each four-count pack costs $2.99 and will be available starting May 20.
Baker's Corner Hot Honey or Churro Cornbread Mix
Speaking of unique spins, if you love cornbread but want to try something a little different, try one of these varieties of Baker's Corner cornbread mix. There are two unique and tasty flavors to try: hot honey or churro. Choose the churro if you're in the mood for a sweet, cinnamon-sugar take on cornbread, and the hot honey if you're in the mood for the delicious sweet-spicy combination. And to take either to the next level, read about how buttermilk can turn boxed cornbread into a gourmet side. Starting May 20, buy each box of cornbread mix for just $1.49.
Clancy's Sea Salt or Cinnamon Churro Sweet Potato Chips
If you're tired of your current go-to snacks, you need to add these sweet potato chips from Clancy's to your cart. For the flavor, you can choose between sea salt and cinnamon churro — so there's an option for both sweet and savory snack lovers (or buy both if you can't decide). The chips are made with avocado oil, are vegan, and are gluten-free. Buy a five-ounce bag for $2.99 starting May 20.
Park Street Deli Dessert Dip
If you love a yummy dessert dip, then you need to know about these two new flavors from Park Street Deli: Mexican wedding cookie and horchata. The Mexican wedding cookie dip, for example, consists of a cream cheese spread with sour cream, sugar, and pecans. So, you can expect this dip to be sweet and a little tangy, with a salty, nutty crunch from the pecans. The label suggests using pretzels or graham crackers for dipping, but other delicious pairing options include shortbread cookies or fruit (such as apples or strawberries). Each 10-ounce tub costs $2.99 and will be available at Aldi on May 20.
Sundae Shoppe Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches
As promised, there are two types of cookie sandwiches on this list. The first was filled with icing, and now we have those filled with ice cream. These dessert sandwiches from Sundae Shoppe consist of two soft-baked chocolate chip cookies with a vanilla ice cream filling and, of course, extra mini chocolate chips around the border. These are a must-buy for anyone who loves the combination of cookies and ice cream. Starting May 20, buy a four-count box for $4.89.
ALDI Strawberry or Cinnamon Muffin Mix
A baking mix is perfect for when you want freshly baked pastries without putting in too much effort. And later this month, Aldi will have two new muffin mixes for you to buy for those occasions: strawberry or cinnamon. Each also comes with an icing drizzle for the final touch on the delicious treats. And, if you're interested, there's a pantry staple that easily upgrades store-bought muffin mix: vanilla extract. Buy each box for $3.99 starting May 27.
Barissimo Mocha Marshmallow or Toasted Graham Cracker Coffee
For morning coffee with a hint of sweetness, try Barissimo's mocha marshmallow or toasted graham cracker coffee. And, as the label suggests, you can mix the two to make a s'mores-flavored coffee. Either way, pair this coffee with your favorite creamer — or the unbeatable coffee creamer that you can make at home with just three ingredients — for a morning brew that you'll be excited to get out of bed for. Each 11-ounce bag costs $7.99 and will be available starting May 27.
Breakfast Best Breakfast Bites French Toast Meatballs
Next, we have a delicious breakfast item that you may want to start keeping stocked in your freezer: Breakfast Best French toast meatball breakfast bites. These tasty bites are made with pork and contain 11 grams of protein per serving. They're already fully cooked, so they're super easy to prepare either in the microwave or the air fryer. Starting May 27, you can buy a 20-ounce bag for $6.49.
Breakfast Best Mini Sausage & Pancake Bites
For the last item on this list, we have one more breakfast product: Breakfast Best mini sausage and pancake bites. These pork and chicken sausage links are wrapped in pancake batter to make a delicious breakfast that will satisfy both sweet and savory cravings. Not only is it tasty, but each serving also has seven grams of protein. As a bonus, these can be prepared in just minutes in the microwave, making them perfect for busy mornings. Each box, which comes with about 30 pieces, costs $6.29 and will be available starting May 27.