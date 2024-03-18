Make Unbeatable Coffee Creamer At Home With Just 3 Ingredients

To make the creamer, the trick is to place the sweetener and half of the milk into a saucepan. You'll want to let the sweetener dissolve into the liquid and then bring the whole thing to a simmer. As it warms, some of the liquid should start to cook off. There's no need to stir it, but you may need to remove any film or foam that forms on the top. If you don't, this can wind up in your creamer and lead to an icky texture.

The cook time for making your coffee creamer should take around half an hour. If you're not sure if it's ready, you can watch to see when it's lost about ¼ of its volume. Then, you're ready to remove it from the heat. Once you take it off the heat, you won't want to immediately add your other ingredients. Instead, let it cool until it's just warm before stirring in the other half of the milk and your vanilla. Then, chill it in the fridge and get ready to add it to your daily cup of coffee.

You can keep the creamer up until the sell-by date on the milk you used. While it may last past this date, it's best to check and make sure the texture and smell don't seem off before pouring it into your coffee.