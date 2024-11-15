The Liquid That Turns Boxed Cornbread Into A Gourmet Side

Regular boxed cornbread is a convenient staple among Southern sides. And with something as simple as an honesty twist, the best store-bought cornbread mix now exists. However, we won't pass up the opportunity to elevate this golden bread even further, and you'll be surprised by what a little liquid can do. Not just any liquid, but a creamy product you may already have in your fridge — buttermilk. The idea of using buttermilk in cornbread is not unconventional. You'll find it in Daily Meal's cast-iron cornbread recipe as one of three liquids that give the homemade bread its final, flavorful glory. When added to your boxed cornbread mix, it can effectively enhance the final product.

If you're using a boxed mix like Jiffy for cornbread, the recipe calls for one egg and ⅓ cup of milk in addition to the mix itself. Simply add about ⅔ cup of buttermilk to the batter, and it's ready to bake. Alternatively, you can replace the whole milk entirely with the same amount of buttermilk, then add some melted butter, oil, and honey to smooth out the cornbread mix. Let the batter soak up the flavors for about 20 minutes before baking, and you may never look at a box of cornbread mix the same way again.