The Pantry Staple That Upgrades Store-Bought Muffin Mix

Every baker's pantry contains certain ingredients that are a must-have. Flour, baking soda and chocolate chips are all key, but nothing has quite the impact of vanilla extract. This small brown bottle may look unassuming, but it's the key to enhancing the flavor of your baked goods. Even though it may not be listed on the label of your store-bought muffin mix, these recipes are vastly improved by even just a touch of the flavorful liquid.

If you're looking for a baked treat that you can have in less than half an hour, muffins are the perfect option. There are plenty of ways to upgrade your store-bought muffin mix, but using a bit of vanilla extract is one of the best ways to do it. Many pre-made mixes like Betty Crocker or Kodiak muffins won't have vanilla in the ingredients, so this is where you can experiment for yourself. Some homemade recipes call for between one and two teaspoons of vanilla extract in the batter, making that a safe place to start.

Be careful not to use too much, otherwise it could significantly overpower the flavor of your muffins. Overusing vanilla extract can completely change what your recipe tastes like in the end. Start small and work up from there, depending on how many muffins you're making. A batch of about 12 regular sized muffins may only require a single teaspoon, but if you're doubling the recipe, be sure to scale the amount of vanilla you use accordingly.