3-Ingredient Pigs In A Blanket Recipe
As culinary fanatics, looking back on our childhood favorite foods often leaves us shocked at our young stunted tastes. So many of these nostalgic foods don't hold up after decades of taste refinement and development. However, there are a select group of foods from childhood that will always sound delightful regardless of their sentimental nature. For recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist Kristen Carli, MS, RD there's nothing that fits this bill more than pigs in a blanket.
Carli says, "When I was a kid, my family would go to this one neighborhood restaurant where my sisters and I would order off the kids' menu. My favorite dish was the pigs in a blanket. I was never allowed to have these at home so it always felt like a special treat."
Carli notes, "When developing this recipe, I wanted to make it as easy as possible, requiring very few ingredients so the average home cook could easily recreate this timeless classic." Whether you dip them in mustard and ketchup or eat them plain, this simple recipe is the perfect dish to make to elicit the comforting nature of childhood.
Gather your ingredients for pigs in a blanket
To make these 3-ingredient pigs in a blanket, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need crescent rolls, cocktail wieners, and salted butter.
Unroll crescent dough and cut into many triangles
Unwrap the tube of crescent dough, by peeling back the packaging layer and popping the cardboard tube with a spoon. Then, carefully, unroll the dough onto a large cutting board. The dough will be perforated into several large triangles. Cut out each triangle before slicing each one into 3 smaller triangles. You should end up with three times as many triangles as you started with.
Roll up pigs in blankets
Then, roll up each cocktail wiener in each small triangle of dough. In order to do this most effectively, Carli recommends that you "start at the thicker angle of the triangle and roll up ending with the thin angle on top." Then, repeat this process until all the dough is used up. Place each of the rolled-up cocktail wieners seam side down on a large baking sheet that has been sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.
Brush with butter before baking
Melt the three tablespoons of butter. Carli notes, "My favorite way to melt this butter is by placing it in a microwave-safe ramekin and zapping it for 30 seconds." Then, using a pastry brush, dab the melted butter onto the tops of each pig in a blanket. Then bake in the preheated oven for 13 to 15 minutes. The dough should be expanded and slightly golden brown when they are done.
- 8 count crescent rolls
- 12 ounces cocktail wieners
- 3 tablespoons salted butter
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- Unroll crescent rolls and cut each triangle into 3 more triangles.
- Roll each cocktail wiener up in the triangle of crescent dough.
- Place all pigs in a blanket seam side down on a large baking sheet.
- Melt butter and brush onto each pig in a blanket.
- Bake for 13 to 15 minutes.
|Calories per Serving
|357
|Total Fat
|26.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.6 g
|Cholesterol
|43.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|20.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|2.1 g
|Sodium
|995.1 mg
|Protein
|9.4 g