3-Ingredient Pigs In A Blanket Recipe

As culinary fanatics, looking back on our childhood favorite foods often leaves us shocked at our young stunted tastes. So many of these nostalgic foods don't hold up after decades of taste refinement and development. However, there are a select group of foods from childhood that will always sound delightful regardless of their sentimental nature. For recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist Kristen Carli, MS, RD there's nothing that fits this bill more than pigs in a blanket.

Carli says, "When I was a kid, my family would go to this one neighborhood restaurant where my sisters and I would order off the kids' menu. My favorite dish was the pigs in a blanket. I was never allowed to have these at home so it always felt like a special treat."

Carli notes, "When developing this recipe, I wanted to make it as easy as possible, requiring very few ingredients so the average home cook could easily recreate this timeless classic." Whether you dip them in mustard and ketchup or eat them plain, this simple recipe is the perfect dish to make to elicit the comforting nature of childhood.