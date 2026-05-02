16 Aldi Kitchen Finds To Look For This May 2026
If you are an avid Aldi Finds shopper, you probably get excited to see what new and returning items will be appearing on the store's shelves every week. A mix of seasonal foods and kitchenware have been available throughout spring 2026 so far, as well as more than a dozen cheap Aldi products to transform your vegetable garden. For May, the company is putting out a great selection of new and returning items to make all your cooking and other kitchen tasks easier.
From bakeware, pots, and pans to condiment caddies, freezer trays, and drinking jars, these Aldi Finds offer the perfect blend of convenience and style to your space. You'll also have the chance to grab meal prep tools and containers for storing on-the-go meals or leftovers. As with all Aldi Finds, you don't want to wait too long after these specialty products are added to store shelves on Wednesdays. The supply is limited and can vary by store, and while some may return with future Aldi Finds, not all of them will.
Crofton freezer portion cubes
This portion cube tray by Crofton is perfect for meal prep. Just fill each cube with the food you want to portion out, place the tray in the freezer, and remove a portion to reheat later. If these are anything like Aldi's previous portion trays, they will be made of silicone, safe to put in the dishwasher, and resistant to heat. Each tray will be available in different sizes and colors starting May 6 for $4.99.
Crofton 12-piece glass bowls with snapping lids
This Crofton set of food storage looks identical to previously released sets and will be available in round and rectangle versions in blue and red. Since the bowls are made of glass, they are BPA-free, heat-resistant, and safe to put in the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher. You can also nest and stack these containers, and each comes with a snapping lid to create an airtight seal. These features make these storage containers some of the must-have kitchen products you can find at Aldi. Start looking for these on May 6 for $14.99.
Crofton large food storage chiller tray
Whether you're setting out fruits, veggies, and cheeses for your own party or taking them to a gathering, this large chiller tray by Crofton could be the perfect solution. You can even use it for keeping cold dishes chilled, like deviled eggs. The tray features a base layer for ice, a tray for the food, and lid for storage and transport. Also available in a rectangular design, this large food storage chiller will hit Aldi shelves on May 6 for $12.99.
Crofton colander set and graters
Washing and prepping fruits and vegetables just got easier with two Crofton products at Aldi. One is a set of seven pieces: a bowl, colander, and grater lid with three swappable blades. Along with preparing fruits and vegetables, you can use the colander to drain pasta and the bowl for serving salads. The other is a rotary grater, which is efficient at grating chocolate, cheese, nuts, and more. Watch for these items to show up in your local Aldi on May 6 for $14.99 each.
Crofton chopper assortment
If you are looking for a convenient way to chop fruits and veggies, this Crofton chopper could be it. This kitchen tool has a compact shape, and you can choose from a round version for general chopping and a square version that's ideal for cutting potatoes for fries. As a manual chopper, it has a much simpler design than most of the best-selling vegetable choppers on Amazon, but it's much cheaper and will still get the job done well. Aldi will be adding it to store shelves on May 6 for $9.99.
Crofton cast iron braiser
The Crofton brand at Aldi is known for making kitchen copycat products that look like the real thing but without the high price tag. For example, the Crofton cast iron braiser, which comes with a fully glass lid, is a returning Aldi Finds product that customers love. The cookware coming this May is probably just like previous models, featuring compatibility with gas, electric, induction, and glass ceramic stoves. Also, it's likely to be oven safe up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit. Don't hesitate to shop Aldi on May 6 in gray or blue when these come out for $24.99.
Crofton 12-quart stainless steel stock pot
Aldi likes to bring back its Crofton 12-quart stainless steel stock pot periodically, and it will be available again this month. With riveted handles, this pot is compatible with all stovetops, heat resistant up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, and has an encapsulated base to distribute heat evenly. Plus, the glass lid features a steam vent and shatter-resistant glass. It will be available starting May 6 for just $26.99.
Crofton metal bakeware
Aldi hasn't forgotten about the avid bakers who peruse the Aldi Finds section and is bringing back several Crofton metal bakeware items. Available in several colors to match any kitchen decor or baker personality, choose from cookie sheets, cupcake/muffin pans, loaf pans, and square pans. Customers have a lot of good things to say about Crofton's line of bakeware, so you don't want to miss out when they arrive on shelves this May 6 for $4.99.
Crofton two-burner griddle
Another returning Aldi Find, the Crofton two-burner griddle spans two burners so that you can cook family-size meals. Previous models have been made of heavy gauge aluminum so that heat can distribute evenly and featured a nonstick coating that makes cleanup easier and remains intact for years with semi-regular use. One person on Reddit said, "It pretty much permanently lives on my stove." Also featuring a dual-handle design, this griddle will be available on May 13 for $14.99.
Crofton charcuterie to-go board
If you like to take charcuterie on a day trip to the beach or mountains, you probably put each item in its own bag or container. You can do away with that by getting the Crofton to-go board. This rectangular board features two large and four small compartments to separate your perfectly paired chocolate, cheese, and meat. Plus, the handle on each side locks the lid into place to keep your charcuterie protected for transport. You can find this to-go board starting May 13 for $19.99.
Crofton condiment caddy
From taco night to holiday celebrations, this Crofton condiment caddy is perfect for holding condiments and toppings. The large container, which is hand-wash only, features a flip-down lid to protect the foods in the four removable trays, which are top-rack dishwasher-safe. You can keep the condiments and toppings chilled by filling the bottom of the container with crushed or cubed ice. Plus, you can use it for chilled charcuterie, keeping your fruit, veggie, meat, and cheese chilled throughout the evening. Or, use it for keeping cocktail garnishes fresh. It will be available starting May 13 for $9.99.
Crofton glass drinking jars
The Crofton line of glass cups and drinking jars come in a variety of designs throughout the year. Among the spring Aldi Finds in March 2026, for instance, individual cups were released in pastel colors with flowers, chickens, and bunnies. To help you start preparing for summer, Aldi will have ombre-themed drinking jars this month. These will come in a pack of four — each with its own lid and straw — and if they're like the drinking jar set from 2025, they could have a 16.9-ounce capacity. Also, be on the lookout for variations, like the cactus and mason version released last year, when these become available on May 20 for $6.99.
Crofton nesting bowls or colander bowls
Whether you're storing prepped meals or leftovers in the fridge, Crofton nesting bowls have you covered. They come in a pack of three, each with its own lid, and fun, bright colors and fruit designs, including watermelons, lemons and strawberries, and mixed tropical fruits. In the past, nesting bowls like these have been made of melamine for durability and strength, so these are likely to be the same. Previous Aldi customers particularly like that the lids are tight and secure. The nesting bowls, which also make great serving dishes for gatherings, will appear alongside a colander bowl set starting May 29 for $9.99 each.
Crofton fluted glass bento box
For the ultimate way to take a full meal on the go, you cannot go wrong with this Crofton glass bento box. It features a large, square bowl with a lid featuring locks on every side. In the removable tray, you get sections for a main dish and two sides. It even includes a mini cup and lid that fits into one of the side sections of the tray — perfect for dipping sauces or dressings — as well as a matching fork. This bento box will hit Aldi shelves on May 20 for $9.99.
Crofton fruit-shaped cutting boards
If you are looking to add some functional decor to your next backyard gathering or charcuterie party — perhaps a barbecue charcuterie board this summer — Crofton's line of fruit-shaped cutting boards will do the trick. They will come in avocado, lemon, orange, pineapple, strawberry, and watermelon shapes with bright colors to match. If they don't sell out too fast, you may be able to grab every design when they emerge on May 20 for just $2.99 each.
Crofton 6-pack glass juice bottles
Crofton's glass bottles make grabbing your favorite juice or smoothie to go super convenient. Since you get six in a pack, you can prepare several of your favorite on-the-go drinks ahead of time while preserving freshness with the included lids. They're also convenient if you're preparing juices or smoothies for the whole family, with each person getting their own bottle. Aldi will be adding these glass bottles to store shelves on May 20 for $6.99.