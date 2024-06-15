How To Perfectly Pair Chocolate, Cheese, And Meat On A Charcuterie Board

An exciting, delectable charcuterie board isn't just one that's visually appealing. You want to incorporate depths of complementary and contrasting flavors and textures, leaving eaters with something thrilling in every bite. But if you're new to charcuterie boards, finding the right cheeses can be intimidating enough. And the more elements you add, the smarter you have to get with your pairings.

Luckily, Daily Meal spoke with expert Matthew Rose, ACS CCP, CCSE, Partner at Fairfield and Greenwich Cheese Company, to learn the unique ways to pair usual charcuterie suspects like cheese and cured meats with chocolate, one ingredient you may not have thought to add to your charcuterie board. But Rose doesn't think adding meat is always necessary. "I think there definitely is a possibility of having some success pairing chocolate and cured meats ..." he said. "... A good, high-quality bar chocolate has plenty of complexity, and it would be more satisfying to focus on just the cheese and the chocolate." If you can't fathom a charcuterie board without cured meats, follow some of Rose's suggestions to find success.