Barbecue Charcuterie Boards Will Make You A Cookout Star This Summer
There's something so appealing about a carefully planned-out, delicious-looking spread at a party. The king of such spreads just might be an appetizing charcuterie board piled with cheeses, cured meats, and accouterments that all mingle together to make some delightful bites. But if you're looking to take the party outside this summer, chances are you're firing up the grill. You might as well take your classic holiday party charcuterie board to the backyard with a more thematically-appropriate, barbecue-influenced take.
Create your own barbecue charcuterie board this season to really wow your guests. Swap out cheeses and cured meats for barbecue favorites like smoked and grilled chicken, ribs, and brats, alongside bowls of your favorite sides like baked beans, coleslaw, pickles, and more. It's a visually engaging twist on both a cookout and a classic snack spread, enticing your guests to dig in and create their own unique barbecue plate — not to mention you won't have to worry about cheeses and jams turning runny in the sun. Putting your own BBQ board together couldn't be easier, to boot.
Building your barbecue charcuterie board
The principles of organizing a charcuterie board still apply to a specialized barbecue version. Firstly, you'll need a sturdy board that's able to hold large, heavy barbecue foods. Organize your ingredients first to make a well-designed board by planning out your menu items in advance. Cheeses and cured meats are the usual star of charcuterie, but here, smoked and grilled meats will step in as the centerpiece. They're likely the largest food you're serving (both in terms of size and quantity), so make those baby back ribs or grilled chicken the anchors of the board, so you can visualize where the rest of your food will go.
Unlike nuts and fruit, cookout sides can't really be artfully scattered across the board. Instead, you'll need small- to medium-sized serving bowls to hold your potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, or other typical side dishes for a summer barbecue. If you're worried about the meats making a mess of your board, you can line it with parchment paper first to help with cleanup. Also, consider stacking sturdy ribs, chicken breasts, and kebabs on top of each other to save space.
It's important to keep in mind that just as meat on your charcuterie board can only safely sit out for two hours, the same goes for your barbecue board. No perishable foods should sit out longer than this, so have your guests vamoose to that board of mains and sides pronto.
Extras you don't want to forget on your barbecue board
To fill up the remaining empty space on your board, you can add in fun accoutrements like pickles, sweet or hot peppers, or even pickled onions. These tangy, acidic snacks help brighten up the savory entrees, offering a nice contrast. You can also toss on some squares of cornbread, or if you have hot dogs or smoked sausages on offer, add a few split-top buns for serving. These items can be placed directly onto the board; no need for an additional plate or bowl.
If you still have space to fill, contrast all the finger-licking savory foods with some sweetness by adding fresh fruit. Slices of refreshing watermelon or sweet summer berries are a great place to start. Lastly, but certainly not least, you can't have a barbecue without barbecue sauce. Think of the sauce as the mustard, fig jam, and honey of your barbecue charcuterie board. Make or buy multiple sauces so you have something to pair with every unique offering. Consider adding in various condiments like honey mustard, ketchup, and ranch, so you have something for everyone.
The easiest serving method is to pour each sauce into small bowls, with spoons for guests to drizzle on top of their barbecue plates. This way of jazzing up your typical barbecue favorites will have your guest clamoring for Instagramable pictures — and for seconds.