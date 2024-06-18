Barbecue Charcuterie Boards Will Make You A Cookout Star This Summer

The principles of organizing a charcuterie board still apply to a specialized barbecue version. Firstly, you'll need a sturdy board that's able to hold large, heavy barbecue foods. Organize your ingredients first to make a well-designed board by planning out your menu items in advance. Cheeses and cured meats are the usual star of charcuterie, but here, smoked and grilled meats will step in as the centerpiece. They're likely the largest food you're serving (both in terms of size and quantity), so make those baby back ribs or grilled chicken the anchors of the board, so you can visualize where the rest of your food will go.

Unlike nuts and fruit, cookout sides can't really be artfully scattered across the board. Instead, you'll need small- to medium-sized serving bowls to hold your potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, or other typical side dishes for a summer barbecue. If you're worried about the meats making a mess of your board, you can line it with parchment paper first to help with cleanup. Also, consider stacking sturdy ribs, chicken breasts, and kebabs on top of each other to save space.

It's important to keep in mind that just as meat on your charcuterie board can only safely sit out for two hours, the same goes for your barbecue board. No perishable foods should sit out longer than this, so have your guests vamoose to that board of mains and sides pronto.