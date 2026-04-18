20 Cheap Aldi Products To Transform Your Vegetable Garden In 2026
When you think of shopping at Aldi, shelves of quality, inexpensive groceries are usually what come to mind first. You might also think of the Crofton line of kitchenware or the Aldi appliances that deserve a space on your counter. However, the discount store can also be a great place to buy gardening tools and supplies, especially during the spring planting season. Plus, they're often cheaper than at other retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's Home Improvement, and even Walmart.
Whether you're looking for planters, plant supports, or potting soil, the Aldi Finds throughout spring feature a variety of gardening products to help you transform your vegetable garden this year. You can even get tools like pruning shears, shovels, and watering hoses, as well as greenhouses to protect your plants. As you peruse the list below, keep in mind that each Aldi store gets a limited supply of these items, so availability will vary by location.
Belavi bee, frog, and mushroom planters
While you might already have an herb garden in your kitchen, you could transfer it to these Belavi planters for indoor or outdoor growing with the rest of your veggies. They're made of hand-painted ceramic stoneware and have a drainage hole to avoid overwatering. If you prefer no drainage, a plastic plug is included. Since they come in bee, frog, and mushroom shapes, their measurements vary slightly: about 4 inches tall, 4-5 inches wide, and 4-6 inches long. The planters are only $3.99 each, too.
Gardenline potting mix
Whether you're planting vegetables indoors or outdoors, this Gardenline potting mix is perfect for helping your garden thrive. The fertilizer slowly releases nutrients for up to nine months, and the perlite (a coarse, lightweight material) in it aids in maintaining soil moisture while improving drainage so that your plants get just the right amount of water. At Aldi, the 28⅓-liter bag is only $4.99.
Belavi ripple planters
If you're looking for planters with a simpler aesthetic than the aforementioned whimsical versions, Aldi has a few tabletop-size Belavi ripple planters for $4.99. They're available in black and white with wide, vertical ripples and a terracotta color with thin, vertical ripples. These are the perfect size for growing herbs on your balcony or tabletop.
Gardenline anvil pruners
Although you shouldn't always prune homegrown tomato plants — specifically determinate varieties that stop growing once they reach a certain size — pruning is important for most plants. That's because this task removes dead parts and improves plant structure for healthy growth and increased production. These Gardenline anvil pruners from Aldi are perfect for just that and have a lock and non-stick coating with ergonomic blue or green handles. At $5.99, they're almost half the price of similar tools at other retailers.
Gardenline pop-up garden bag
As you're weeding your garden and pruning away branches and leaves, having a place to put all the scraps for easy clean-up is super convenient. This green, 18½-by-22⅘-inch Gardenline pop-up garden bag has a volume capacity of about 26 gallons and a weight capacity of 110 pounds. That's plenty of room to store garden waste temporarily so that you don't have to walk back and forth to a trash can while working. Best of all, the $6.99 bag collapses for space-saving storage.
Belavi large basic planters
When you need a medium-sized planter for vegetables, these Belavi basic planters are only $4.99 at Aldi. Measuring just over 9½ inches tall with a 12-inch diameter, these are available in seaport, cool grey, white alyssum, and lichen to add pops of color throughout your garden. You can also use them for growing flowers on your patio or porch.
Belavi urn planters
If you need a slightly larger planter, these Belavi urn planters will give your plants more room while adding a bit of style to your garden. You can just picture a pair of these — one on each side of your door or stairway entrance — with blooms and/or fruits that welcome you to your outdoor garden. Available in black or grey, they measure 13½ inches tall with a 14-inch diameter for just $6.99 each.
Gardenline plant supports
For plants that grow tall and produce that is so heavy the stems droop over, you need some kind of support to help them stay upright. Aldi's Gardenline plant supports are one of the most common types of tools gardeners use to support flowers, veggies, and young trees. You get four 48-inch steel stakes in a pack for only $3.99 instead of just one for about the same price from competitors.
Belavi metal obelisk plant support
The Belavi metal obelisk at Aldi can provide additional support for your tall-growing plants. Like a tomato cage, the purpose of this tool is to guide plant growth upward and prevent it from completely toppling over from the weight of its fruits. What's so cool about this $9.99 metal obelisk-style support is that the height is adjustable up to just over 68 inches, making it ideal for all kinds of climbing vine plants.
Belavi whiskey barrel planter
Measuring 13⅓ inches high and about 22 inches in diameter, this Belavi whiskey barrel planter is one of the largest that you'll see at Aldi. It's made of durable, lightweight plastic and has a faux wood finish to add a bit of rustic design to your vegetable garden. While similar planters elsewhere near the $20 mark, this one is just $9.99.
Gardenline plastic lawn border
If you have an oddly shaped area in your yard for growing veggies, you can use this Gardenline plastic lawn border to create a dedicated garden plot. The border has a height of 8⅔ inches, and its nearly 10-foot length can be curved to make corners that accommodate whatever shape your garden takes. For $9.99, it's cheaper than purchasing edging alongside connectors and corner pieces from other retailers.
Belavi raised growing planter
With an open bottom to encourage growth, the Belavi raised growing planter is a nice option for creating neatly contained beds. It's just over 3¼ feet wide and 4½ feet long, giving you plenty of space for planting and nurturing all kinds of veggies. For just $19.99, you can have a raised garden bed that doesn't even require tools to assemble.
Gardenline landscaping fabric
With Aldi's Gardenline landscaping fabric, you don't have to use chemicals or the bed sheet hack to prevent weed growth in your vegetable garden. Along with controlling excessive weed growth, it can reduce soil erosion. You get 26 feet of 3-foot-wide landscaping fabric for only $4.99, half the price of other retailers.
Gardenline round shovel
A garden trowel is one of the most essential gardening tools you can own, but sometimes this small, hand-held tool just doesn't move enough dirt. If you're working in a large outdoor space, the Gardenline round shovel at Aldi might be of better use. It's much cheaper than competitors at $12.99.
Gardenline garden hoe
Like the shovel, the Gardenline garden hoe is a better option for working large areas of your garden. It's great for breaking up and removing weeds from the root, as well as loosening and smoothing out the soil. For $12.99, this hoe features a looped-steel blade for strength when you're performing pull-and-push motions.
Gardenline heavy-duty, kink-control hose
Using a watering can to soak your vegetable garden may not be the most convenient if you have more than a few plants. Priced at $19.99, Aldi's Gardenline heavy-duty, kink-control hose is a less time-consuming alternative. It features brass coupling and measures 50 feet long, so you won't have to go back and forth to a faucet to water all of your veggies. Plus, you don't have to worry about it kinking as you move around.
Gardenline 10-pattern nozzle
To control the flow of water as you use the garden hose to soak your plants, you need a good nozzle. Aldi has a few options during the spring, but this Gardenline 10-pattern nozzle is a steal. Along with the 10 spray options, including cone, soaker, and flat, it has a thumb control that allows for better water-pressure management. It's made of premium metal and is only $6.99, about four times cheaper than similar products from those other guys.
Gardenline dropover greenhouse
Sometimes, bugs can get out of control, and outdoor temperatures can suddenly drop. This Gardenline dropover greenhouse is designed to protect your veggie plants from these elements. Measuring 3 feet high and 4½ feet wide and deep, it's easy to set this greenhouse over the top of planters or garden beds so that young plants have a better chance of survival. It comes with everything you need to put it together and includes a Velcro and zipper flap to easily access your plants. Best of all, this drop-over greenhouse will only set you back $14.99 instead of double that at other stores.
Gardenline 4-tier greenhouse
Also priced at $14.99, the Gardenline 4-tier greenhouse at Aldi is another option for protecting small potted plants. Some people like using it as a place to start seeds and seedlings early, before transplanting them into their garden beds. Packaged with everything you need for assembly, this greenhouse measures just over 5 feet high. The plastic cover has a similar Velcro and zipper flap on the front — similar to the aforementioned drop-over greenhouse — so your plants are easily accessible.
Belavi wooden raised planter
While you can build raised beds for your vegetable garden by repurposing plastic containers, you don't have to with this Belavi wooden raised planter at Aldi. It's a great option when you have limited space for a veggie garden on a balcony or terrace, but you can also use it along the side of your home or a hedge. The bed is made of Chinese fir and even has a water-repellent liner. At $39.99, it's a slightly cheaper alternative to ready-to-use beds that cost about $50 or more at other retailers.