11 Costco Must-Haves To Look For In April 2026
Costco is a popular grocery store year-round, but something about the excitement of springtime makes the array of products for sale feel more appealing. Perhaps it's the bright colors in Easter-themed goods or the arrival of new fruits in the ever-popular bakery section, but whatever the cause, April has a lot of tantalizing Costco goods to look forward to.
As always, there are new and returning Kirkland Signature products, like a fan-favorite peanut butter and Costco's new entry into the sprawling energy drink market. There's also a new and decadent pastry that's rich enough to be a guilty pleasure.
Of course, Costco has a lot more than Kirkland products, and these are even more varied. Shoppers have recently spotted everything from a variety pack of French cheeses and chimichurri-flavored meat sticks to probiotic gummies and a new-to-Costco frozen pizza. There are also a few exciting international snacks, including a classic seasonal candy from across the pond.
Kirkland Signature Sparkling Energy Drinks
Costco's new energy drinks are available in a characteristically large 24-count sampler pack, with 8 each of orange, peach, and tropical flavors for $16.99 — less than $1 per can. Customers have said they look and have the mouthfeel of Celsius energy drinks, a taste similar to Red Bull, and packaging that can easily be mistaken for Kirkland Signature Hard Seltzer — make sure you've got the right can before opening one.
Kirkland Signature Organic Creamy Peanut Butter
Kirkland Signature Organic Creamy Peanut Butter is a popular returning product that is on store shelves again, though it may be unlike the peanut butter you're used to. Since it only contains peanuts and salt, the spread is prone to separation and may require stirring before use. Reddit has some wacky ways to stir Costco peanut butter, including stand mixers and power tools, but turning the jar upside down the day before should be sufficient.
Grüns Adult Greens Gummies
You may think of gummies as a children's thing, but think again. Rather than sugary flavors that taste vaguely of fruit, these gummy bears are made of whole vegetables and fruits. They contain antioxidants, vitamins, adaptogens, minerals, and probiotics all intended to boost bone health plus digestive and immune functions. And each box comes with 35 days worth of gummies.
Cadbury Mini Eggs
The United Kingdom enjoys a vast catalogue of Cadbury chocolates, few of which usually make it to the United States, but one of the best are these seasonal Cadbury Mini Eggs. They're the likely inspiration behind one of the best Trader Joe's Easter candies, Candy-Coated Dark Chocolate Almonds. But the original candy is much simpler, with just an egg-shaped piece of solid milk chocolate inside a pastel-colored candy shell.
Monteur Strawberry Waffle Cakes
Check the freezer aisle for this unusual Costco dessert from a culinary culture that knows rich sweets — not France, as the brand name might suggest, but Japan. With a custard and whipped cream filling wrapped in a small, extra-eggy waffle, the Strawberry Waffle Cake is arguably more of a waffle taco or cannoli. Either way, fans call it a delight and say it's similar to eating a higher-end strawberry Twinkie.
Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Pastry
Costco's new Peaches and Cream pastries come eight to a container and are stuffed with creamy Danish cheese and, of course, a peach filling. Some say the pastry can taste a bit stale at room temperature but is nonetheless pretty good. A few minutes in an air fryer or toaster oven will revive the pastry's flaky texture, however, and elevate this above-average snack to true greatness.
Marin French Cheese Variety Pack
Trying new cheeses can be an intimidating task, with so many different types and flavor profiles out there, and many purchase sizes being decidedly bigger than a sample. That's where this Marin French Cheese Variety Pack comes in, with modest, 4 ounce servings of camembert, brie breakfast cheese, triple-cream brie, and a truffle-infused triple-cream brie. It's perfect for a cheese spread for parties, or working through your own cheese journey.
HBAF Honey Butter Almonds
Observant shoppers may know that their favorite warehouse store is no stranger to Korean snacks. Costco sometimes carries popular Turtle Chips from Korea (not made with actual turtles), and now it also has HBAF Honey Butter Almonds, an over-17-ounce bag of naturally and artificially flavored almonds. Korea has many more HBAF flavors available, but you might be able to get a taste of the sensation at your local Costco.
Krave Chimichurri Beef Sticks
Chimichurri can be the perfect herbaceous pairing for a nice piece of grilled meat, so why not a meat stick too? These Slim Jim-like grass-fed and finished beef sticks from Krave are infused with chimichurri flavor for a relatively unique snacking experience, even if some reviews say it tastes more like pepperoni than chimichurri.
Kurkure Masala Munch
Kurkure (sometimes spelled Kur Kure) is a major snack brand in India owned by PepsiCo, so its products also have limited global distribution, including Masala Munch. Similar to crunchy Cheetos dusted in garam masala, these puffed snack sticks have been irregularly sighted at various Costcos over the years. Shoppers have recently begun seeing them again, so check your local warehouse for a bag or three.
Lucia's Pizza Mega Meat 3-pack
This three-pack of frozen pizzas comes from Lucia's Pizza, a maker of St. Louis-style pizza, one of the lesser-known pizza styles you need to be aware of. Gently sweet with a cracker-thin crust, St. Louis-style pizza is (in)famously topped with Provel cheese, a highly processed mixture of cheddar, Swiss, and provolone cheeses. It's unclear if these frozen Costco pizzas use authentic Provel, but the box's description of "St. Louis style cheese" likely means it's at least an inspiration for the blend.