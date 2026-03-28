11 Costco Must-Haves To Look For In April 2026

Costco is a popular grocery store year-round, but something about the excitement of springtime makes the array of products for sale feel more appealing. Perhaps it's the bright colors in Easter-themed goods or the arrival of new fruits in the ever-popular bakery section, but whatever the cause, April has a lot of tantalizing Costco goods to look forward to.

As always, there are new and returning Kirkland Signature products, like a fan-favorite peanut butter and Costco's new entry into the sprawling energy drink market. There's also a new and decadent pastry that's rich enough to be a guilty pleasure.

Of course, Costco has a lot more than Kirkland products, and these are even more varied. Shoppers have recently spotted everything from a variety pack of French cheeses and chimichurri-flavored meat sticks to probiotic gummies and a new-to-Costco frozen pizza. There are also a few exciting international snacks, including a classic seasonal candy from across the pond.