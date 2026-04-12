The Costco Kirkland Milk Shoppers Say Is A Cheap Fairlife Dupe

Ultra-filtered milk is a popular consumer product that, thanks to extra filtration during processing, has higher concentrations of protein and vitamins than regular milk. Not only that, but it also has less milk sugar (also known as lactose) and, due to the higher protein content, a creamier texture. Many ultra-filtered milks are also ultra-pasteurized for longer shelf lives, like the popular name-brand fairlife — and the brand-new Costco dupe.

Some Costco shoppers have recently spotted Kirkland Signature Ultra-Filtered Reduced Fat Milk, in the familiar format of 3 half-gallon jugs in a cardboard box — and a familiarly low Costco price. One Redditor said they found this milk priced at $10.59 for 1.5 gallons, which multiple other users said was significantly cheaper than the cost of fairlife in their communities.

It's not quite the same product: One customer on Reddit noticed that Kirkland's new milk is higher in calories and lower in protein than fairlife, but "it's still pretty solid!" Though for many, price seemed paramount. Another Reddit user confessed that "I love fairlife, but it is now $6 to $8 near me, and the 2% is difficult to find. If the Kirkland one tastes like the fairlife, it will be worth the change." But it is still a Costco milk, bringing with it some familiar benefits and drawbacks.