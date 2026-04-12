The Costco Kirkland Milk Shoppers Say Is A Cheap Fairlife Dupe
Ultra-filtered milk is a popular consumer product that, thanks to extra filtration during processing, has higher concentrations of protein and vitamins than regular milk. Not only that, but it also has less milk sugar (also known as lactose) and, due to the higher protein content, a creamier texture. Many ultra-filtered milks are also ultra-pasteurized for longer shelf lives, like the popular name-brand fairlife — and the brand-new Costco dupe.
Some Costco shoppers have recently spotted Kirkland Signature Ultra-Filtered Reduced Fat Milk, in the familiar format of 3 half-gallon jugs in a cardboard box — and a familiarly low Costco price. One Redditor said they found this milk priced at $10.59 for 1.5 gallons, which multiple other users said was significantly cheaper than the cost of fairlife in their communities.
It's not quite the same product: One customer on Reddit noticed that Kirkland's new milk is higher in calories and lower in protein than fairlife, but "it's still pretty solid!" Though for many, price seemed paramount. Another Reddit user confessed that "I love fairlife, but it is now $6 to $8 near me, and the 2% is difficult to find. If the Kirkland one tastes like the fairlife, it will be worth the change." But it is still a Costco milk, bringing with it some familiar benefits and drawbacks.
How Costco's new milk fits into the Kirkland milk pantheon
For years, Costco shoppers have decried the square jugs used by Kirkland-brand milk. They complain that the unusual shape makes it too easy to spill when pouring, even if the square bottles are easier to pack and ship. Though some Costco customers have begun seeing more conventional milk jugs (though not specifically with this new product), it's likely that many shoppers will see the fairfield dupe in the same frustrating containers.
However, there's a benefit to Costco milk that this new product should take even farther. The reason that Costco's Kirkland-brand milk stays fresher for longer is thought to be the store's higher-than-average quality control standards, with producers and processors getting extra scrutiny. Not only should this milk benefit from these controls, but its ultrapasteurization makes it even more resistant to spoilage than other Kirkland milks.
While it's likely true that the unusual shape of Kirkland milk containers will make sure all varieties are still some of the Costco items that get the most customer complaints, the new fairfield dupe is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the fold. For fans of creaminess, protein, the lactose-averse, and those of us who take their time with a jug of milk, Kirkland's Ultra-Filtered option might be worth a try.