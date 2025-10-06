Old-School Ice Cream Truck Treats We Totally Forgot About

Buying ice cream on the street used to be a risky proposition. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, your scoop of ice cream would come in a reusable glass bowl, called a penny lick, which you'd have to finish quickly so it would be available for the next customer. This was just as unsanitary as it sounds. Everything changed, however, with the invention of edible cups and cones as well as portable ice cream treats. Ohio resident Christian Kent Nelson devised the idea of ice cream bars covered in a hard chocolate coating, and another Ohioan, Harry Burt, pioneered the idea of ice cream on a stick along with the idea of selling ice cream bars from trucks.

Burt's company, Good Humor, became synonymous with ice cream trucks. He intentionally sought to overcome the historically dodgy reputation of mobile ice cream vendors by cultivating an ultra-wholesome corporate persona, with friendly drivers dressed entirely in white. Burt's timing was perfect too: By the time Good Humor was up and running, the Great Depression and Prohibition were both in full force, making ice cream bars one of the few indulgences that were both affordable and legal. And while Good Humor gave up its fleet of trucks in the 1970s, other vendors stepped in to fill the void. Today, however, their numbers are diminishing, and the popular treats they carried are harder to find. Still, here are some favorites worth searching for.