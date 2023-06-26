The Unknown Origins Of Chimichurri Sauce

When you think of the food of Argentina, the first thing that might come into your mind is a big, juicy steak. The high quality of Argentine beef is known the world over, from largely grass-fed and free-range cattle that roam across the vast plains that cover much of the country. Argentinian beef is so packed with flavor that it needs no adornment, save for a sprinkling of salt. But when a little extra boost is desired, there's one condiment that's the perfect complement: chimichurri.

This simple yet potent combination of oil, parsley, oregano, garlic, and vinegar is often served alongside beef, as well as other common Argentinian foods like empanadas. There are countless variations throughout the country, and indeed the world. Yet the sauce's true origin remains a mystery.

Myths and rumors of its invention are easy to find, but hard to pin down — is it ancient or modern, native or European? We will likely never know the actual answers to these questions, but a trip through some moments in history, especially Argentina's, can give us some clues to how chimichurri may have entered our culinary world.