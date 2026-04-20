11 Must-Have International Groceries To Buy At Costco
Shopping at Costco can be an adventure thanks to the company purposefully rearranging the store's layout in an attempt to encourage you to explore. Wandering up and down the aisles to find deals is fun when you have the time and room in your budget for impulse buys. Stumbling upon international products is especially exciting because, for a moment, you're transported somewhere else. However, if you don't have the time to journey in search of foods from around the world, we're here to help!
We've written a lot lamenting about the great grocery finds at international Costcos that we can't find here in the U.S. While it's true that fans of the warehouse store can get a lot out of visiting its locations abroad, we should celebrate the international groceries we can find here at home. (We still wish we could visit the amazing Costco food court in Taiwan, though). We've compiled a list of international groceries you can find in-store at Costco. Keep in mind, however, that availability and price differ from region to region.
Synear Persimmon Shape Rice Ball with Black Sesame
A package of these cute and tasty Synear Persimmon Shape Rice Balls, made by a company based in China, comes with 30 individual frozen balls with a black sesame and peanut filling. You can find these for up to $12.99. I personally have a package of these chewy, nutty treats in the freezer and make them often for an afternoon snack.
Kirkland Signature Gouda Cheese
A staple in my house, the Kirkland Signature Gouda Cheese is imported from the Netherlands. The traditional Dutch cheese fared well in our ranking of Kirkland cheeses, thanks to the super creamy texture and taste. At just $6.49 a pound, it's a steal.
Helados Mexico Ice Cream Bars Variety
It's going to be a hot summer, so make sure you have some cool treats in the freezer. This package of Helados Mexico Ice Cream Bars Variety comes with 30 bars for just $16.99. Coconut, mango, and strawberry are all mixed with milk to bring creaminess to the bars.
Kirkland Signature San Marzano Whole Peeled Tomatoes
Another imported product from the Kirkland Signature brand, these San Marzano Whole Peeled Tomatoes are grown in Italy. A three-pack of these DOP-certified tomatoes costs just $13.99, leading us to include them on our list of affordable gourmet foods to buy from Costco. I keep these on hand to make flavorful soups and sauces.
Samyang Buldak Ramen Carbonara, Spicy Chicken
A six-pack of Samyang Buldak Ramen Carbonara, Spicy Chicken is $12.69. This Korean ramen includes mozzarella cheese and milk to add creaminess to the sauce to cut the spicy chili. While the flavor may say "carbonara," expect more buldak Korean flavors than anything Italian.
Nutty & Fruity Crunchy Pistachio Cream
You have the Dubai chocolate craze to thank for Costco selling the Turkish-made Nutty & Fruity Crunchy Pistachio Cream. Pistachio cream is not pistachio butter; it has added kadayif for crispiness and milk powder for creaminess. A 21-ounce jar costs up to $13.89.
Naturasol Cajeta de Leche
Let's keep the international indulgence train going with a jar of Naturasol Cajeta de Leche from Mexico. While it may look like a jar of caramel, cajeta is different — it is richer thanks to the addition of sweetened goat's milk. A 1.9-pound jar of this cajeta costs up to $11.49.
Ourhome Green Leaf Kimchi
Imported from Korea, Ourhome Green Leaf Kimchi uses the outer leaves of Napa cabbage to give the kimchi a milder, sweeter flavor. Both delicious and good for your gut, kimchi can be used in a wide variety of recipes or simply eaten on its own. Costco sells this Ourhome kimchi for up to $10.59.
Meiji Chocorooms, Chocolatey Cap with a Crispy Cracker
Whenever I purchase snacks for a film set, someone on the crew often asks for a box of Meiji Chocorooms. These crispy, chocolatey crackers are a hit with both grizzled film crews and young children thanks to the high-quality Japanese chocolate the Meiji brand is known for. A box of 24 bags is $13.49.
Kam Wah Moon Cakes Egg Yolk Pies
Typically eaten during the Mid-Autumn Festival, Kam Wah Moon Cakes Egg Yolk Pies are a seasonal Costco item. These pies are shipped from Malaysia, and can cost up to $18.79 for a tin of eight.
Irvins Salted Egg Salmon Skin
Salted egg can be found across Asia as a way to bring umami to food. Irvins Salted Egg Salmon Skin is imported from Thailand, and the brand is a Singaporean snack legend. A bag costs up to $16.89.