11 Must-Have International Groceries To Buy At Costco

Shopping at Costco can be an adventure thanks to the company purposefully rearranging the store's layout in an attempt to encourage you to explore. Wandering up and down the aisles to find deals is fun when you have the time and room in your budget for impulse buys. Stumbling upon international products is especially exciting because, for a moment, you're transported somewhere else. However, if you don't have the time to journey in search of foods from around the world, we're here to help!

We've written a lot lamenting about the great grocery finds at international Costcos that we can't find here in the U.S. While it's true that fans of the warehouse store can get a lot out of visiting its locations abroad, we should celebrate the international groceries we can find here at home. (We still wish we could visit the amazing Costco food court in Taiwan, though). We've compiled a list of international groceries you can find in-store at Costco. Keep in mind, however, that availability and price differ from region to region.