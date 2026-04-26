24 Cheap IKEA Kitchen Tools To Look For In 2026

If you're in need of some new kitchen tools, head to IKEA. Maybe you've just moved into your first apartment and need to stock up on all of the essential kitchen tools, such as spatulas, tongs, and so forth. Or maybe your current kitchen tool collection is getting old and you're looking to revamp your set. Whatever the case is, IKEA has you covered. Not only does it have a vast selection of kitchen tools for you to choose from, but everything is affordable. So you'll be able to buy whatever tools you need without going over your budget.

To help you get started, we've compiled this list of some of the best and most affordable kitchen tools that IKEA offers. Everything on this list is under 20 bucks — and the majority of the items are even under $10. There's everything from straightforward utensil sets with things like spatulas and spoons to more specific tools, such as a garlic press or a meat tenderizer. Browse this list to see what your kitchen needs, then head to IKEA and start filling up your cart.