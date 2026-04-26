24 Cheap IKEA Kitchen Tools To Look For In 2026
If you're in need of some new kitchen tools, head to IKEA. Maybe you've just moved into your first apartment and need to stock up on all of the essential kitchen tools, such as spatulas, tongs, and so forth. Or maybe your current kitchen tool collection is getting old and you're looking to revamp your set. Whatever the case is, IKEA has you covered. Not only does it have a vast selection of kitchen tools for you to choose from, but everything is affordable. So you'll be able to buy whatever tools you need without going over your budget.
To help you get started, we've compiled this list of some of the best and most affordable kitchen tools that IKEA offers. Everything on this list is under 20 bucks — and the majority of the items are even under $10. There's everything from straightforward utensil sets with things like spatulas and spoons to more specific tools, such as a garlic press or a meat tenderizer. Browse this list to see what your kitchen needs, then head to IKEA and start filling up your cart.
PÅBJUDA 2-Piece Stainless Steel Whisk Set
Every home kitchen needs a whisk or two, so it's well worth your money to buy this two-piece stainless steel whisk set. There are two different sizes — one large and one small — so you're able to whisk in just about any size bowl. Additionally, the whisks are dishwasher-safe, so it's super easy to clean them after you've been whisking cake batter, eggs, or whatever else you're whipping up in the kitchen that day. Just be sure to read about how we've been using a whisk totally wrong (and how to use it correctly), so you're ready to use your new utensils to the best of their abilities.
Buy the PÅBJUDA two-piece stainless steel whisk set from IKEA for $5.99.
HULDHET Walnut Wok Turner
For a cooking tool that's super versatile, buy this wok turner. It may have "wok" in the name — and it is certainly useful for any dishes made in a wok — but it can be used no matter what type of pan that you're using. It works well with all kinds of dishes, such as stir fries, scrambled eggs, sauteed veggies, and so on. Made of a dark walnut wood, it can be easily stored via hanging thanks to the hole at the top of the handle. Additionally, it's designed to be safe to use on all pots and pans with a non-stick coating.
Buy the HULDHET walnut wok turner from IKEA for $8.99.
KNORRHANE Multi Utensil Spoon
Another multipurpose tool, this spoon will get plenty of use in the kitchen — especially thanks to the built-in holes that can act as a small strainer. The edges of the spoon are designed to be just a little bit flexible so that it can slide into crevices or underneath whatever food you're cooking. It's made of silicone that can withstand high heat, has a nonstick coating, and features an ergonomic handle. Just like the wok turner, the handle has a hole at the top, so you can choose to hang it up for storage if that works best for your kitchen layout. It's also a dark green color, so that's an added bonus if you like your kitchen tools to stand out from the standard black or silver.
Buy the KNORRHANE multi utensil spoon from IKEA for $3.99.
GRUNKA 4-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set
If you're on the lookout for a kitchen utensil set so that you can buy multiple pieces in one go, look no further than this four-piece stainless steel set. The set includes a 13-inch spoon, and 11-inch ladle, a 13-inch turner, and a 13-inch spaghetti turner. In other words, you should be all set to start making a plethora of various dishes with just these four utensils. They're made of stainless steel and are all dishwasher-safe.
Buy the GRUNKA four-piece stainless steel kitchen utensil set from IKEA for $14.99.
VARDAGEN Stainless Steel/Beech 12-Inch Tongs
As good as the previous four-piece utensil set is, it is missing one other key kitchen tool: tongs. Once you buy a pair of tongs, you'll see that this tool is one of the handiest utensils to have around the kitchen — they're useful even for cooking tasks that you may not expect, such as flipping bacon without worrying about splatter. These 12-inch tongs are made with stainless steel, with a handle made of light beech wood (which make them stand out a bit more, design-wise).
Buy the VARDAGEN stainless steel and beech 12-inch tongs from IKEA for $8.99.
KONCIS Stainless Steel Garlic Press
Garlic is easily one of the most-used ingredients in many home cook's kitchens — and if you agree, then you're going to need a high quality garlic press to make your life easier. IKEA offers this stainless steel garlic press that is exactly what you need. Add this tool to your cart, then read our guide on the 10 mistakes everyone makes when using a garlic press.
Buy the KONCIS stainless steel garlic press from IKEA for $7.99.
IDEALISK Stainless Steel Grater
As someone who cooks a lot, you're going to need a box grater for tasks like shredding up your own cheese, grating potatoes or other veggies, and even stripping fresh herbs in a flash. For a simple, to-the-point box grater, buy this stainless steel option from IKEA. There are two different grating sizes, as well as slicers along the sides — so this one tool is more versatile than you may realize at first. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe.
Buy the IDEALISK stainless steel grater from IKEA for $5.99.
GRILLTIDER 3-Piece Stainless Steel/Beech Barbecue Tools Set
It's officially grill season and time to start planning which delicious grilling recipes you're going to make. This also means that you need to buy the right tools (if you don't already have them). This tool set, made of stainless steel and beech, contains three tools that will get you started: tongs, a spatula, and a barbecue knife. But really, these three tools will also come in handy inside the kitchen, so you'll get plenty of use out of them year-round.
Buy the GRILLTIDER three-piece stainless steel/birch barbecue tools set from IKEA for $14.99.
KLOCKREN 13-Inch Splatter Screen
It's no secret that hot, splattering oil can be quite dangerous, so it only makes sense for you to invest in a tool that can help protect you from sizzling hot cooking oil — especially when that tool is so affordably priced. This splatter screen that has a handle will do the trick. This item — which is dishwasher-safe, by the way — will fit most 13-inch pans. You simply set it on top and remove it when you need access to the food in the pan, and enjoy the safety that it provides.
Buy the KLOCKREN 13-inch splatter screen from IKEA for $5.99.
IKEA 365+ Mandoline, Black
If you need an easier way to slice up veggies or fruit, then buy this mandoline from IKEA. It's not only designed to be safe and easy to use, but it also comes with a hand guard for extra protection. Additionally, there are three thickness levels to choose from with this mandoline. After purchasing this item, read our guide on the 14 ways to use a mandoline that you've probably never thought of to ensure that you get the most use out of this product as possible.
Buy the IKEA 365+ mandoline from IKEA for $12.99.
VARDAGEN Stainless Steel/Beech 12-Inch Potato Masher
Anyone who loves making homemade mashed potatoes needs a potato masher in their kitchen tools collection. If you don't already have one, buy this one from IKEA, which is made of stainless steel and has a beech handle. It's a sturdy, easy-to-use tool that you'll be glad to have anytime the mashed potato craving hits. It has a hole at the top of the handle for hanging, so it's easy to store.
Buy the VARDAGEN stainless steel/beech 12-inch potato masher from IKEA for $8.99.
FINMAT 13-Inch Stainless Steel Spatula
A stainless steel spatula is a classic, versatile kitchen utensil that will get used so often that you'll know, without a doubt, that it was a 12 bucks well-spent. This spatula has a slightly curved handle that is designed to easily rest on the edge of a pan while you're cooking. It's also designed to easily slide underneath food, so you won't have to worry about it getting stuck and messing up your recipe. It's also dishwasher-safe and has a hole on the handle for hanging .
Buy the FINMAT 13-inch stainless steel spatula from IKEA for $11.99.
GRILLTIDER Silicone Barbecue Brush
This silicone brush may have "barbecue" in the name, but it can be used for many different purposes around the kitchen (or, outside at the grill). Use it to evenly spread oil on a pan, apply sauce or marinade to meat or veggies, or even apply an egg wash to pastries. This brush is designed to hold a significant amount of liquid at one time to make things easier for you. It also has a hole on the handle for hanging.
Buy the GRILLTIDER silicone barbecue brush from IKEA for $2.49.
IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL Meat Tenderizer, Black
If you cook meat dishes pretty often, then you should have a meat tenderizer in your kitchen tool collection. This one from IKEA is simple, efficient, and will get the job done. It is made with a rubber-coated surface and a handle designed for a good grip. It's easy to use and will allow you to flatten your meat in no time.
Buy the IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL meat tenderizer from IKEA for $8.99.
UPPFYLLD Colander, Bright Green, 9.5-Inch
This colander is one of the cheapest items on this list of already affordable items — and it's something that you'll use regularly, so it's well worth the couple bucks you'll spend. You can use it to wash produce, to strain pasta, and more. This product is lightweight but still sturdy and has handles on the side for gripping. Plus, the bright green color brings in a nice pop of color to your kitchen.
Buy the UPPFYLLD bright green 9.5-inch colander from IKEA for $1.99.
VARDAGEN Measuring Spoons, Set of 4
A set of measuring spoons is another must-have item for any kitchen. This set of four from IKEA includes a tablespoon, a teaspoon, a ½ teaspoon, and a ¼ teaspoon. The stainless steel spoons are linked together with a key ring, so you don't have to worry about misplacing one somewhere. The ring also allows this set to be hung up, if that fits with how you store your kitchen tools.
Buy the VARDAGEN four-piece measuring spoon set from IKEA for $6.99.
KONCIS Stainless Steel Angled Turner
Here's another spatula option for you: the stainless steel angled turner. This turner's design is ultra thin and features a curved edge that allows it to easily slide underneath food, so you can be sure that it won't mess up the structure of whatever food you're making. As the product page says, it can also be used to cut and serve certain dishes, such as lasagna. Give this angled turner (which is dishwasher-safe, by the way) a try and see how you like it in comparison to a more traditional spatula. It certainly wouldn't hurt to have both in your kitchen.
Buy the KONCIS stainless steel angled turner from IKEA for $7.99.
LÄTTBAKAD Dough Cutter
If you like baking and working with dough, you should grab this dough cutter from IKEA to up your dough-making game. For example, you can use this to separate your batch of dough into even pieces — such as while making, say, our cheddar scallion buttermilk biscuits. It's also the best tool for cutting butter, so it serves many purposes in the kitchen. The dough cutter is made of stainless steel, with a plastic handle, and is dishwasher-safe.
Buy the LÄTTBAKAD dough cutter from IKEA for $5.99.
UPPFYLLD Ice Cream Scoop, Light Turquoise
If you love making ice cream bowls for dessert, then you need an ice cream scoop in your kitchen, such as this light turquoise option from IKEA. It's a simple ice cream scooper that will give you perfectly round scoops of ice cream. To make the scoop even more efficient, run it under hot water before using it to more easily dish out the ice cream. Buy this scoop next time you're at IKEA and celebrate by making a banana, peanut butter, and chocolate sauce sundae.
Buy the UPPFYLLD light turquoise ice cream scoop from IKEA for $1.99.
FANTAST Digital Meat Thermometer/Timer
Once you own a meat thermometer — to check the internal temperature of the meat you're cooking and make sure it's fully done — you'll wonder how you ever went without one. With that in mind, you'll want to add this digital meat thermometer and timer to your IKEA cart. It measures temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit and the cord is heat-resistant up to that same temperature. One thing to note is that you'll need to buy the batteries separately. It also has a magnet on the back, so you can stick it right on the fridge when it's not in use — this way, you'll never misplace it. Plus make sure to read our guide on how to make sure your meat thermometer is as accurate as possible.
Buy the FANTAST digital meat thermometer/timer from IKEA for $14.99.
IKEA 365+ HJÄLTE 13-Inch Extra Wide Turner
Here's another turner that you may want to consider adding to your collection of spatulas and cooking utensils. This non-stick turner is extra wide, which allows you a bit more stability when you're flipping large food items, such as pancakes. The turner fully covers the underside of the pancake, ensuring a sturdier flip. You'll be happy you bought this tool when your homemade pancakes come out perfectly.
Buy the IKEA 365+ HJÄLTE 13-inch extra wide turner from IKEA for $6.99.
VARDAGEN Stainless Steel/Beech 13-Inch Zester with Handle
A zester is the kitchen tool that Ina Garten says that every beginner cook needs, so you'll definitely want to listen to Garten and add this tool to your cart. This zester — which can be used as a regular grater too — is made with a sturdy handle to make it as easy as possible for you to use. The beech light wood of the handle also matches a few of the other items on this list, such as the tongs or the potato masher, if you're looking to buy utensils that match.
Buy the VARDAGEN stainless steel/beech 13-inch zester with handle from IKEA for $8.99.
UPPFYLLD Pizza Cutter, Off-White
Whether you have a go-to frozen pizza or you like to have a pizza-making night, you are going to need to have a pizza cutter handy. This pizza cutter from IKEA — which will cost you just a couple bucks — will do the job, meaning that you can have as many pizza nights at home as you so please. The pizza cutter can even come in handy for cutting herbs (whether the herbs are acting as a pizza topping or otherwise). After you've sliced up your pizza, just throw this tool in the dishwasher to wash it.
Buy the UPPFYLLD pizza cutter from IKEA for $1.99.
BAKGLAD 10-Inch Rubber Spatula, Beige/Blue
For the last product on this list, we have a 10-inch rubber spatula, which is another type of spatula that you should have among your kitchen utensil set. This one can be used for mixing, scraping bowls, or even applying frosting onto cake. It has a pretty blue color (with a beige handle), so it has an aesthetically pleasing quality to it, as well. On top of that, it's also dishwasher-safe, just like many of the items on this list, so the cleanup couldn't be easier.
Buy the BAKGLAD 10-inch rubber spatula from IKEA for $1.49.