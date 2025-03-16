The Best Tool For Cutting Butter Isn't A Knife

It feels like second nature in a kitchen: if you need to cut something, use a knife. But while different knives are perfect for different uses, the best tool for cutting butter isn't actually a knife at all. Professional kitchens often use a bench scraper to partition sticks of butter as needed, often for recipes where the butter doesn't require precise measurements.

A bench scraper, also known as a dough scraper, is a kitchen tool with a sturdy but unsharpened edge that's usually made of metal, with a wider handle opposite the edge. Bench scrapers are meant for handling raw dough and clearing cutting boards, but their design also makes them ideal for cutting sticks of butter into small cubes for quick, even melting.

Bench scrapers leave room for cut butter to climb up their broad sides as you continue slicing the stick into small pieces. Chopping with dull knives is extremely dangerous, but using the dull edge of a bench scraper in this way is perfectly safe. Its ease of use in pressing downward on the handle and into the stick conveniently applies just enough force to almost effortlessly break the butter up.