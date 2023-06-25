The Simple Box Grater Hack To Strip Fresh Herbs In A Flash

Fresh herbs are often a great way to add complexity and flavor to your favorite dishes. However, washing, de-stemming, and chopping your favored varieties can feel tedious, especially when you're hungry. While no one is denying the fact that herbs are rich in antioxidants and consuming them aids in the management of certain health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, at times, they're the essential element left out of your cucumber yogurt sauce when you sit down to a later-than-usual weeknight dinner.

If you're committed to using fresh herbs, destemming your mint and dill by hand is probably how you've been preparing these bright meal additions all these years. But what if there's an easier way? Sure enough, if you're looking for a new method of destemming your nightly parsley and cilantro, all you need is a trusty box grater. Surprisingly, a box grater isn't just handy for shredding a block of mozzarella cheese or grating carrots for your favorite carrot muffin recipe. Thanks to TikTok, all you need to do is poke your herb stems into a hole in your box grater and pull from the stem all the way through, leaving those precious leaves neatly detached. Yet, does this convenient hack work for every single one of your favorite herbs?