10 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Using A Garlic Press

Ah, the humble garlic press! A quick, easy way to crush garlic for all your favorite dishes, from garlic bread to garlicky chicken breasts, no knife or garlic-scented hands in sight. Right? There's no denying that a garlic press makes light work of crushing garlic and is a handy kitchen gadget to have in your home.

However, do you really know how to use your garlic press? Though you might think it seems pretty simple, it turns out that you may not be using your garlic press the right way — and you're not alone. There are a ton of mistakes everyone makes when using a garlic press, from peeling the cloves to throwing their garlic press in the dishwasher.

We'll dive into 10 mistakes everyone makes when using a garlic press and explain where you're going wrong. Which of these mistakes have you made? We won't judge — in all honesty, we've probably made them too!