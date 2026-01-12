The Kitchen Tool Ina Garten Says Every Beginner Cook Needs

There are numerous culinary gadgets available to stock a kitchen, making it challenging to determine what is needed compared to what is a luxury. Fancy food processors and blenders may catch the eye, but when it comes to essential kitchen tools, a zester is one of the most important items a beginning cook can have. Just ask Amy Poehler and Ina Garten. While visiting with Amy Poehler on the "Parks and Recreation" alum's "Good Hang podcast," the Barefoot Contessa seconded Poehler's suggestion that new cooks should reward themselves with a tool. But not just any tool — a zester.

Poehler said. "Get yourself a zester," to which Garten cautioned, "And don't keep it forever. You can't sharpen it like a knife! After a couple of years, get a new one." It's excellent advice. And if you are wondering what type you should buy, Garten's zester of choice is a microplane zester. In fact, back in 2017, she told Bon Appétit, "You know what I love is a rasp (a microplane) because I love the zest of citrus fruit. And actually now I do garlic on the rasp because it grates it so finely."