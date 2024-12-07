The Best Tool For Flipping Bacon Splatter Free Every Time

Bacon beckons potential eaters with its sweet yet smoky and savory smell. This fried pork's perfume is like none other. Whether you are using Snoop Dogg's crispy bacon tip to sidle it up to some scrambled eggs, to crumble on top of a steakhouse wedge salad, or to layer it on a favorite BLT with saffron aïoli, bacon needs to be cooked to crunchy perfection. However, when it is sizzling in the frying pan or cooking on the griddle and grease is popping and splattering, you may wonder what kitchen tool you should reach for to flip it. A word to the wise: Skip the fork or spatula and grab your trusty stainless steel kitchen tongs instead.

Tongs are a multi-use tool that allows you to flip or toss food without touching it with your hands. This culinary contraption, which features two arms with claw-like ends that come together to grab foods, enables you to flip steaks on the grill as they rest on those hot grates in hopes of the perfect sear and to toss long strands of spaghetti in pesto or marinara sauce. It is also the best option for turning your bacon to protect your hand from hot grease and to ensure it crisps up on both sides of each strip.