We Tried And Ranked 9 Costco Kirkland Cheeses From Worst To Best
I think it's safe to say: Most people on the planet love cheese. I know I do. Soft or hard, stinky or mild — there is something for everyone in this particular world of dairy delights. From a high-end brie and aged cheddars to grilled cheeses or a full charcuterie spread, there is so much one can do with a little cheese. It goes a long way, for sure. With my love of this food item in mind, I made my way to Costco to check out Kirkland Signature's impressive lineup.
I found nine Kirkland cheeses on Costco's shelves and decided to see whether they are worth the price and quantity. This is a gentle reminder that you really have to commit when shopping for cheese at a warehouse store. Does Kirkland live up to the hype, or is this cheese simply too much in quantity and price? Feta, goat, cheddar -– the gang's all here. Let's see what's what in Costco's lineup of signature cheeses.
9. Sartori BellaVitano Cabernet Sauvignon
What's a better combination than cheese and wine? I'll wait. Entire meals and even trips are centered around this pairing, which has certain rules for success, according to a cheesemonger. What's not to love about a dry red and a yummy cheddar? A glass of champagne and some brie? When it comes to Costco's Sartori Cabernet Sauvignon BellaVitano, I was excited to try this unique blend. Unfortunately, it was an epic failure. This is not the pairing I was looking for.
This cheese tastes like straight-up wine in the worst way ever. Can you chew wine? This is pretty darn close. If you're really looking for it, you'll find a light cheddar-style crumble to the texture, but there was nothing redeemable about the taste, so much so that my boyfriend spit it out. I've seen him eat a lot of wild food, so if it's a no for him, that's a telling sign.
Nothing felt dairy about this cheese, and that's a weird thing to say. In regards to a pairing, I am pairing this cheese with the trash can.
8. Sharp cheddar
When I seek out a sharp cheddar, I want it sharp. I want a light crumble and a strong flavor profile of sharp cheese. When it comes to Kirkland's sharp cheddar, there was nothing sharp about this one. In fact, it's among the Kirkland dairy products to avoid, according to customers.
Regarding texture, it was way too creamy. It felt processed and nothing like a typical cheddar. While that was a bummer, the worst part was the lack of flavor. Eating this cheese was like chewing just to chew. You won't get any satisfaction here. This one feels flat in every way, and the taste followed suit. However, I'll take no flavor over one that's horrible.
What's wild is that we cooked this one up a few days later in a ham and cheese melt, and this cheese was perfect for it. It melted evenly, and if you char the edges a bit, the flavor pops. Without any heat, this one is a no-go. Kirkland, this cheese is an odd duck.
7. Parmigiano Reggiano
I was surprised to put Costco's Parmigiano Reggiano that is sourced from the Italian brand Formaggi Zanetti in such a low spot, but this was another Kirkland fail. How can an aged cheese have no real flavor? The package says it was aged over 24 months, but the taste didn't reflect that fact at all. I found some light nutty notes, but there was nothing to write home about with this cheese. What really threw me off was the aftertaste. It was sour, which made the profile taste spoiled over aged. Ick.
The texture wasn't much better. It was too soft for the cheese type. With a parm, you'd expect to grate it over a pasta or a salad, but this one wasn't as firm as expected. Yes, you can grate this block, but great it was not.
Overall, I wouldn't eat this one again, especially with the price tag. You're better off getting a smaller, higher-quality block at your local grocery store.
6. Manchego
Placing sixth in this ranking is Costco's Manchego. This Kirkland Signature cheese is made with 100% sheep's milk that is aged six months and a product of Spain. Fun fact: The cheese gets its name from the breed of sheep. This one felt a little fancier than some of the other options, and it was a welcomed change in this lineup.
While some Manchegos are more flavorful and intense, this one was very mild, which makes sense based on the aging time. It wasn't super impressive or a ranking standout, but it had a nice flavor and texture. It was soft and creamy and could pair well with an array of crackers, breads, and wines for sure. I am used to a firmer option, but the softer texture gave way to a more buttery mouthfeel and flavor profile.
Overall, I did like this cheese and would eat it again. If you like a creamy cheese option that leans mild, give this one a try.
5. Goat
I'd like to start this specific review by admitting I am not a huge fan of goat cheese. I've had some versions that were super pungent and left a horrible taste in my mouth — literally. However, Kirkland's option placed fifth, which should say something about how good this cheese really is.
This spreadable cheese was very creamy and moist, which made the flavor profile quite dairy or milk forward. I personally liked it because it was more mild than most of the goat cheeses you'll find out there, so buyer beware based on your own preferences.
I would definitely recommend this one if you like a more mild, creamy goat cheese. I'd absolutely eat this with some fruit and crackers, but I think it would be a great addition to a creamy sauce, too. We put some on our baked sweet potatoes the other night and had no regrets. Overall, no negative notes here. It placed fifth because it simply wasn't a favorite.
4. Pecorino Romano
Coming in fourth place is Kirkland Signature Pecorino Romano, a cheese that has recently gained a higher claim to fame in social media videos on making a classic cacio e pepe. This particular version was aged nine months and is the first cheese option I really liked. It was very salty with light citrus notes, and after a few bites, it was a lot to take in but in the best way possible.
Regarding texture, I liked that it was a little gritty –- great for a soup or light topping on pasta. Pro tip: Do not salt or season your pasta if you're adding this cheese. There are a lot of bold flavors at its foundation, so be sure to complement appropriately.
The only downside to this cheese was the way it melted. We attempted to make a cacio e pepe, a dish we make a lot in our house, but it felt like a fail. Not sure if it was the lower age or this style of cheese, but we've had way better luck with other brands.
3. Organic feta
The top three cheeses really stood out from the rest, and the first of those standouts is Kirkland Signature organic feta, shipped all the way from Greece.
In my eyes, you can't go wrong with a good feta. You can eat it plain, add it to a salad, throw it in an omelet, and do so much more. If you're looking to buy in bulk and or looking for a healthier cheese option at Costco, I highly recommend Kirkland's organic feta tub. The container allows for a longer shelf life in the fridge, too.
This one had a great flavor profile with good balance of salt. It also had the prefect textural crumble –- not too moist or dry. This feta is a solid cheese option with no negative notes. The only reason it placed third, and I mean no offense to feta, but I love me a melty, sharp cheese. For me, feta is missing that je ne sais quoi.
2. Gouda
Imported from Holland is Kirkland Signature gouda. Man, I wanted to eat the entire block (and nearly tried). Everything about this cheese was perfect.
My first impression was love. The bite was super creamy with a light salt taste. It was perfectly balanced with no weird smells or overpowering aftertaste. I would love this on a grilled cheese. The texture was also perfect. It's super creamy with no rubbery spots. This is a mild option that begs to be eaten with everything from crackers and bread to fruit and wine.
From taste to texture, Kirkland's gouda is a really solid cheese — pun intended. You get so much for a small price tag, and it's worth every penny. Because it's so mild, the options for this one are endless. Gouda is one of the absolute best cheeses for melting, so it's perfect grilled between two slices of bread. Or you could put this on a charcuterie board or eat it straight out of the fridge.
1. Coastal English cheddar
Placing first and truly stealing the show is Kirkland Signature Coastal English cheddar. There was no other cheese on this list that stood out as much as Coastal. From flavor to texture, nothing compares.
This 15-month aged English cheddar was nutty and creamy with a good crumble in the bite. You can taste the age without it being too salty or sour in any way. This is the sharp cheddar-style cheese I was looking for. You don't need any other food or drink to bring out these solid cheddar flavors.
I immediately ate way more than I should have, especially considering I had eight other cheeses to sample. Be that as it may, nothing can touch this cheese in the Costco lineup. From the perfect grilled cheese to a midday snack, I've used it for everything and plan on getting myself another block on my next Costco trip.
How I ranked Costco's Kirkland Signature cheeses
For this taste test, I did my monthly Costco haul, but this time I grabbed a whole bunch of cheese. I scoured the cheese aisle at my local warehouse and grabbed every block made by Kirkland Signature. It was a LOT of cheese.
I took all the cheeses home and made a stellar cheese board, trying every flavor once. I went back around again to see if my opinions changed and broke ties with the cheeses I didn't want to stop eating.