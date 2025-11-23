We Tried And Ranked 9 Costco Kirkland Cheeses From Worst To Best

I think it's safe to say: Most people on the planet love cheese. I know I do. Soft or hard, stinky or mild — there is something for everyone in this particular world of dairy delights. From a high-end brie and aged cheddars to grilled cheeses or a full charcuterie spread, there is so much one can do with a little cheese. It goes a long way, for sure. With my love of this food item in mind, I made my way to Costco to check out Kirkland Signature's impressive lineup.

I found nine Kirkland cheeses on Costco's shelves and decided to see whether they are worth the price and quantity. This is a gentle reminder that you really have to commit when shopping for cheese at a warehouse store. Does Kirkland live up to the hype, or is this cheese simply too much in quantity and price? Feta, goat, cheddar -– the gang's all here. Let's see what's what in Costco's lineup of signature cheeses.