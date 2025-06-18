11 Samyang Buldak Ramen Flavors, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I grew up eating ramen, but there were many who made fun of me for draining the water, forgoing the ramen-style soup, and leaning towards a stir-fry of sorts. I would get fancy with some spices, some veggies, and of course, that quintessential soft-boiled egg. At this time, the internet wasn't really a thing, so I had no idea this was a Korean-style way of eating my favorite noodles. So when I saw Samyang's Buldak Ramen show up in my local grocery store, I couldn't have been more excited. I'd seen an array of Instagram Reels showcasing various ways to eat it — from adding in with hot dogs to high-end stir fries with shrimp. I am here for it all. Having tried all the Maruchan ramen flavors, I knew it was time to see what Buldak was all about.

For this taste test, I gathered as many Buldak flavors as I could find to see which one is the best. Knowing I was in for a hot and spicy treat, I was cautious with the sauce to ensure I could discern the delicious flavor profiles. From Tom Yum to Rosé, I'm here to bring you a comprehensive breakdown of 11 Buldak ramen flavors to showcase which ones to try and which ones to avoid. If you haven't tried these yet, you're missing out!