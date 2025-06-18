11 Samyang Buldak Ramen Flavors, Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
I grew up eating ramen, but there were many who made fun of me for draining the water, forgoing the ramen-style soup, and leaning towards a stir-fry of sorts. I would get fancy with some spices, some veggies, and of course, that quintessential soft-boiled egg. At this time, the internet wasn't really a thing, so I had no idea this was a Korean-style way of eating my favorite noodles. So when I saw Samyang's Buldak Ramen show up in my local grocery store, I couldn't have been more excited. I'd seen an array of Instagram Reels showcasing various ways to eat it — from adding in with hot dogs to high-end stir fries with shrimp. I am here for it all. Having tried all the Maruchan ramen flavors, I knew it was time to see what Buldak was all about.
For this taste test, I gathered as many Buldak flavors as I could find to see which one is the best. Knowing I was in for a hot and spicy treat, I was cautious with the sauce to ensure I could discern the delicious flavor profiles. From Tom Yum to Rosé, I'm here to bring you a comprehensive breakdown of 11 Buldak ramen flavors to showcase which ones to try and which ones to avoid. If you haven't tried these yet, you're missing out!
11. 2x Spicy
The first time I tried Buldak, I made the mistake of adding the entire sauce packet — such an on-brand move for a white Irish-American. I learned from that day on to respect the Buldak sauce packet and use it sparingly, so when I saw the 2x Spicy Buldak Ramen in my Amazon box, I started to panic, knowing I was in for a hot ride.
This one was definitely twice the heat of the Original, and it was not for me. I enjoy spice and heat, but I think there's a limit where you simply lose the flavor profile — and your taste buds — completely. Nothing could have prepared me for this one. It was straight heat (think flames of hell) with no other flavors except burning. And for some reason, as I did scour the noodles for something to reference, seaweed was the only other flavor I tasted. Clearly from the flake packet, so I'm not sure that counts. Overall, the 2x Spicy option is a hard no. Buldak isn't for the weak, but this one is a step too far.
10. Original Spicy Ramen
Interestingly enough, next in line is the Original flavor. While it was far less spicy than its 2x counterpart, there was a lack of flavor here, too. I was interested to see what "original" meant, and from the package, it's spicy chicken, but I really didn't taste anything beyond the Buldak. There weren't any poultry notes, and there wasn't even a salty vibe, like you'd see in some of the other ramen brand flavors. I honestly didn't even get the seaweed vibes with this one, but there was a lot of sesame. Original missed the mark.
I'm sure Original's neutral flavor is a great base for those who want to create their own profile, but on its own, this one was bland and boring compared to the rest. If you need something clean as a foundation for your next stir fry, this is your go-to option in the bunch. You can pair it with anything. Add an array of extra ramen ingredients, from fish to veggies and beyond.
9. Cheese
No matter which taste test I complete, I always have a few thoughts and hopes going into the challenge. Adding a cheesy twist to your ramen is nothing new, and after seeing a lot of foodie influencers dress up ramen as a delicious mac and cheese dish, I was hopeful for a deliciously cheesy experience when it came to the Cheese flavor. I think I set my expectations too high.
I was excited for this one, but both times I've tried this flavor, it didn't cook up right. It's most likely my fault, but it always ends up too watery, no matter how little water I add. Beyond the texture, there was a faint cheese taste, but the Buldak overpowered it (and I only used half the packet). It's unclear if it's the packet or my poor cooking skills, but without adding extra cheese from the fridge or other kitchen staples, this one leaned soupy and not very cheesy. However, there are some amazingly cream and cheesy options on this list, so read on!
8. Jjajang
Jjajang is a Korean black bean sauce, a sauce I knew nothing about until I tried the Jjajang flavor of Buldak. It's typically made with fermented black bean paste and other food items such as soybeans, wheat flour, and spices. I definitely got those earthy notes you get from beans. It had a lot of flavor connections to mushrooms in my opinion, too. It was pretty good! But even with only a quarter of the packet of Buldak sauce, it was too overpowering to get a better sense of the flavoring. The earthy notes were more of an afterthought in the bite, lingering on the backend, and there really wasn't much else here to write home about.
I can see this cooking up really well with a vegetarian topping option, but for me, this wasn't a favorite, and it's not one I'd eat again. I know there are some upgrades to be made here, but I'll stick with anything cheese and cream instead.
7. Carbonara
The first time I tried Buldak Ramen, I tried the Carbonara in one of those cool little cardboard containers. Honestly, I loved it. It tasted great with a ½ packet of Buldak, offering up some faint Italian seasoning vibes with a better consistency than most on this list. It cooked up well and had a decent flavor profile. I also loved the thicker noodle option compared to the other versions, offering up a heartier bite. It's the perfect foundation for some protein, for sure. Why did it place 7th? The flavor here just wasn't enough for me. While it wasn't bad, there wasn't really anything that directly connected to the concept of carbonara or anything truly Italian-leaning for that matter.
Outside of what it's supposed to taste like, the flavor was fine. Again, the Buldak sauce took center stage here, so if you're looking for something more flavorful than the Original, this is the one I'd pick. However, there are a lot of other tasty and bolder options, so keep on reading.
6. Habanero Lime
I am a sucker for a package or meal boasting a habanero lime flavor profile, especially when it comes to wings. For this option, the packet said to make it like a soup, so I followed the directions, and I was pleasantly surprised.
I definitely got the habanero and lime flavors within the smell and the broth itself, both aspects showcasing their tried and true qualities with heat and sour tang. However, the broth was thin and weak, which meant that flavor really didn't stay long on my palate. What I did like about this form is that the Buldak sauce couldn't assault my tastebuds, which meant I could add more and enjoy the flavor combination.
Overall, the flavors here were present and matched the marketing. The soup tasted just as advertised, but it wasn't the best in the bunch, and it's not a soup I'd probably reach for again. This one gets an A for effort and the possibility of a killer soup base for a larger ramen creation.
5. Rosé
I will say this: I had no idea what to expect from a ramen package called Rosé, so I Googled this one to see what it was all about, to know what I was getting into. The Samyang website said Rosé is supposed to have a mix of chili pepper and cream flavors. I don't know what I thought Rosé would taste like, but it wasn't this. However, it was quite flavorful and good!
The ramen's flavor profile was surprisingly smokey with lots of garlic. I didn't really get any chili pepper vibes, but it was creamy, for sure. What I'm not sure about is where the Rosé concept comes from, but it did have a pink hue in a certain light.
In any case, I can see why the company's website says to pair it with bacon and ham, as it had deep notes of BBQ meat. Again, it's unclear how this connects to it's name, but I will absolutely eat this one again and pair it with meats ranging from pork to beef. Rosé was the first option that had a great flavor and the perfect texture. I recommend giving this one a try!
4. Quattro Cheese
Now that we're firmly embedded within the top five, I can safely say that I've found some incredible ramen options. Placing fourth is Quattro Cheese, and thankfully, this one did actually taste like cheese. I was hoping this one would blow the regular cheese flavor away, and it absolutely did!
Regarding the flavor itself, it was super cheesy, but I couldn't pinpoint a specific kind. To be fair, I only used ¼ packet of Buldak sauce to ensure I could taste the cheese, and it definitely worked. You get more of the cheese than spice, but the heat creeps in the more you eat. It's a lovely balance between flavor and eating experience.
I also really loved the texture. This one was super creamy and rich without adding other items from my kitchen. Why didn't it place higher? It was really good — I'd eat it again — but it wasn't the best on this list. And that's saying something.
3. Tom Yum
I'm a big soup girl, but I've never been a fan of tom yum. That's why I couldn't believe how much I like the Buldak Ramen version. Tom yum typically has notes of lemongrass, lime, and chili, so when it comes to the name on the label matching the taste, this one checked a lot of the boxes. I definitely got a lot of lime with a light tang and a whole lot of spice. It had a great bold flavor, but eater beware: It's HOT. I added in the Buldak, and I was sweating. Be that as it made, the other flavors did shine, offering a balanced bite.
Whether you're looking for a new ramen flavor to try or you're a fan of tom yum soup, this one is a must. It blew me away, as it's something I normally wouldn't go for on my own, but that's a huge reason why I enjoy these taste tests. If you like heat (and I mean heat!), this one is for you.
2. Yakisoba
I loved this Buldak Ramen option, just as I do a traditional Yakisoba dish. The Yakisoba had a stellar flavor profile that balanced the heat of the Buldak sauce packet and the Yakisoba flavoring. I got a lot of garlic in most bites, but you could definitely taste some light, sweet notes and the tang from the Worcestershire sauce base. I enjoyed the fact that this one, even with the Buldak sauce, tasted like a dish you'd buy while out to dinner. It was truly surprising, welcomed, and a stand out on this list, for sure.
With the smaller-sized noodles and a stellar flavor profile, I have no real notes. I can absolutely see myself using this one in the future as the base for a delicious stir fry, adding in some veggies and proteins. The only reason it didn't place first is because first place won by a landslide. Keep reading to see why!
1. Cream Carbonara
I have nothing but good things to say about the Buldak ramen Cream Carbonara flavor, and I am ready to proclaim my love from the rooftops. This ramen option was my favorite by far, and it was truly delicious! Call me a wimp when it comes to spice, but I don't care. I know this one isn't high heat, but through this taste test, I found a new favorite snack.
The Cream Carbonara was super creamy, as I'd hoped, and tasted nothing like its Carbonara counterpart. I adored the consistency, as it cooked up just right with a thicker cheesy base than all the rest. Even though I used a ½ packet of Buldak sauce, the profile didn't get overpowered by the spice. I found notes of an Italian cream sauce, light cheese, and straight-up dairy.
I am so here for this flavor, and I am telling you right now that it will become my new hyper-fixation food. While my go-to ramen is the Roast Chicken flavor by Maruchan, this just blew that option right out of the water. I encourage everyone to give it a try!
How I ranked every Samyang Buldak Ramen flavor
This was a tougher test with the spice and heat, as the Buldak sauce really starts to make your eyes water and your lips burn after a while, but I learned a lot from the experience. I attempted to lessen the spicy blow, starting with the milder options like Original, Cheese, and Carbonara.
I worked my way up to the 2x spicy, slowly adding in bolder flavors like Habanero Lime and Tom Yum. I used the Buldak sauce for each option, but I never used over ½ a packet on any flavor. I was also careful to use less with the really spicy options. I wanted to make sure I could assess the packaged flavor profile and get a real feel for the taste. I also cooked up each package as directed — no additions or changes from me.