This International Costco Has The Food Court Of Our Dreams

The Taiwan food court has more than just twists on American Costco food court staples. The menu includes many Taiwanese and other Asian specialties as well. The dish that has most people on the internet drooling is the Crispy Chicken Bucket. This isn't surprising, as Taiwan is famous for its fried chicken street food. One Redditor who tried it says the chicken has "a crispy chewy texture that feels less greasy and has some real depth of flavor with the spices." Another raved, "The quantity is huge cause [sic] they fill the bucket up."

Other options include tteokbokki, a Korean rice cake that is taking over the food scene here in America, but has yet to hit our food courts. At Costco in Taiwan, the dish comes with a boiled egg and sauce. A user admitted they "would destroy one every trip to Costco." Finally, the dessert menu has even more to offer, with an iced pearl tea latte and pistachio ice cream, both of which would surely be a hit in the U.S.

You can see why one Reddit commenter rightfully complained that "every other country practically have [sic] so much variety in food courts, the type of variety I would never dream a Costco would ever offer. Why does USA get snubbed?" Thankfully, the company is constantly trying new things. Costco recently tested out a new sandwich that may hit more American stores soon!