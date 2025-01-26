This International Costco Has The Food Court Of Our Dreams
Some of the busiest Costco locations in the world are in Taiwan. One look at the store's variety and it's not hard to see why. Over on Reddit, American visitors, whose Costco cards thankfully work worldwide, have been reporting about their delicious experiences at the extensive food court in the Taiwanese warehouses. The menus combine local flavors with the traditional Costco hits found back here in the U.S. Even the much lauded hot dog has a twist to appeal to Taiwanese tastes. Instead of offering hot dogs made with 100% beef, they're made with 100% pork, the most popular meat in Taiwan.
Other twists include a seafood bake and a bulgogi bake in lieu of the classic chicken bake found in America. One Redditor describes the taste of the bulgogi bake, saying, "It's so good. Taste [sic] like cheese steak but sweeter." The pizza selection includes seafood and an Alfredo mushroom chicken pizza, which had one user exclaiming, "I will take 4 whole pies."
The unique menu items at Costco Taiwan's food court
The Taiwan food court has more than just twists on American Costco food court staples. The menu includes many Taiwanese and other Asian specialties as well. The dish that has most people on the internet drooling is the Crispy Chicken Bucket. This isn't surprising, as Taiwan is famous for its fried chicken street food. One Redditor who tried it says the chicken has "a crispy chewy texture that feels less greasy and has some real depth of flavor with the spices." Another raved, "The quantity is huge cause [sic] they fill the bucket up."
Other options include tteokbokki, a Korean rice cake that is taking over the food scene here in America, but has yet to hit our food courts. At Costco in Taiwan, the dish comes with a boiled egg and sauce. A user admitted they "would destroy one every trip to Costco." Finally, the dessert menu has even more to offer, with an iced pearl tea latte and pistachio ice cream, both of which would surely be a hit in the U.S.
You can see why one Reddit commenter rightfully complained that "every other country practically have [sic] so much variety in food courts, the type of variety I would never dream a Costco would ever offer. Why does USA get snubbed?" Thankfully, the company is constantly trying new things. Costco recently tested out a new sandwich that may hit more American stores soon!