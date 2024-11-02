The Perfect Time To Add Spices To Your Homemade Chili

Some of the best things in life require a bit of patience, and that's definitely true of chili. As chili simmers, the collagen in the meat will begin to break down, the flavors will blend into each other, and the whole will become greater than the sum of its parts. That's why recipes like a slow cooker chili will take at least six or seven hours, but on the plus side, that gives you a whole day of smelling deliciousness in the making.

So, let's talk about spices. Although you can definitely use your own seasoning mix or add your spices based on your go-to recipes, we're also fans of keeping something like McCormick's Original Chili Seasoning Mix on hand. Why? It's a great base that you can add heat, spice, or salt to in order to shape your own flavor profile — and it is important to add spices at the start. The sooner you add your spices, the sooner the flavor of your chili will start to develop, and you'll know if need to add more cayenne, paprika, or any other spice. And let's be honest, one of the best perks of cooking is the taste-testing.

This brings us to our most important tip for truly stellar chili. If you're browning your meat then adding it to the slow cooker with your spices and sauces, you're missing out. Blooming your spices will take your chili from delicious to restaurant-worthy, and if you're wondering what that means, don't worry, we've got you covered.