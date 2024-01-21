Yes, You Can Definitely Cook Pasta In Your Rice Cooker

The beauty of owning a rice cooker is that it will effortlessly make perfect rice while you walk away and do other things in the kitchen. But no rule says that a rice cooker is good for making only rice. Any kind of grain is fair game for this handy appliance — polenta, farro, and even oatmeal can be made in a rice cooker. It can even tackle a batch of pasta.

Cooking pasta in a rice cooker is easy, but not entirely foolproof. You'll need to do a little measuring to make sure the pasta doesn't get overcooked, and the machine will need to be on the right setting. But with a little practice, you can have a pot of rotini or farfalle ready in no time, without standing over the stove. Once you start getting the hang of making pasta without boiling a big pot of water, you can let the machine do the work while you focus on making a tasty sauce or putting together a loaf of garlic bread.