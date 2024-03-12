The Baking Soda Hack For Easy Peel Hard-Boiled Eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are a tasty and nutritious food that works as an appetizer, snack, or lunchtime accompaniment. While you may have the perfect recipe for hard-boiled eggs, peeling is another matter altogether. Fans of this food often bemoan how tough it is to release the shell from the egg efficiently, but there's one hack that can make the process a lot quicker and less frustrating. Just incorporate about a half teaspoon of baking soda into the boiling water and watch as the shell slides right off under your fingers.

It's all about pH, as baking soda increases the pH level of eggs when added to water. When eggs have a low pH level, the albumen (aka the white part of the egg) will cling to the shell, thereby making peeling an absolute nightmare. It's also worth noting that eggs of a certain age naturally have lower pH levels, which is a major factor in how challenging individual eggs are when it comes to peeling.